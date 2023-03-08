During the Burton School District Board meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Sergio Mendoza announced the board would be ratifying th tentative agreement with the Burton Elementary Teachers Association,BETA, providing teachers an 8 percent salary increase at the board's next meeting.
After members of BETA voted and approved the tentative agreement on February 27, the district was notified and will now bring the agreement to the board for ratification. The tentative agreement includes an eight percent salary increase as well as a one-time two percent salary payment to all BETA members.
"I did want to thank the board as well as BETA for the ratification that came to us this week," said Mendoza. "They voted on the last Tentative Agreement last Thursday and Friday, and on Monday of last week they let us know that that passed. That ratification will come to the board at the next board meeting of March 20th… I want to thank the entire district for just making sure that we continue to do our service to kids as we move forward every day. We were able to come up with a tentative agreement and we're moving through the process to reaffirm that through the ratification by the board."
On Monday evening the board learned the Burton district summer school program will be much larger this year than it ever has been before. Due to continuous ELOP funding, the district is able to expand its summer school program to the months of June and July, and open the program to any Burton student who's interested.
Assistant superintendent David Shimer excitedly announced the potential expansion of the program to the board during their meeting. He explained the program would run on a nine hour day, however students won't be required to stay for the whole nine hours.
"It's definitely going to be a bigger program than it ever has been due to the ongoing ELOP funds," said Shimer.
He said the day would be broken up into morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session would focus on academics, whereas the afternoon session would involve enrichment activities and an after-school program. The summer school program would run a tentative daily schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shimer said of the student surveys that had gone out, roughly 600 responses came back stating the student would be interested in participating in summer school. He said by the time all the surveys return he's estimating roughly 1,500 students will participate in the program.
The district is looking at two potential summer school sessions, one beginning June 5 and running through June 30. The second session would begin July 5 and run through July 21. Transportation and meals will be provided.
In other board news, the district approved the addition of positions to provide summer services, all of which are funded through ELOP funding.
The Burton Community Day School, which opened in October, has served 17 students since its opening. The Day School, also known as Burton Empower, hones in on social and emotional aspects and incorporates a focus on academics. Burton Empower provides individualized plans for each student that walks through its doors.
Before the meeting ended, the board was advised there were currently 4,762 students enrolled across the district.
The next meeting for the Burton School District Board is scheduled for March 20 beginning at 5:15 p.m.