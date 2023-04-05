During Monday's Burton School District Board meeting, Superintendent Sergio Mendoza announced the district would be parting ways with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sequoias at the end of the school year. The Boys and Girls Clubs have provided afterschool services to students in the district for the past several years.
During the public comment portion of Monday's meeting, two representatives from the Boys and Girls Clubs stepped forward to address the board and state their gratitude for the partnership between the clubs and the district. Both women who spoke were emotional about the ending of the partnership, but were grateful for the experiences they had with all of the students they have served.
Board member Daniel Figueroa expressed his own sympathy for the termination of the afterschool contract with the club and stated the program has benefited many students over the years.
"You do a very great job," said Figueroa. "Hopefully maybe we can get you back because I look forward to seeing you… They do a very good job to help the kids that maybe are underserved themselves. It's a good thing."
When the After School Education and Safety, ASES, contract was up for board discussion, Mendoza stated the district would be terminating the ASES contract with the Boys and Girls Clubs. In the near future, the district will be partnering with California Teaching Fellows who will help hire employees for the afterschool program which will begin July 1.
"We as the district would like to thank the Boys and Girls Club of the Sequoias," said Mendoza. "We are moving forward with the extended learning opportunity program by combining the ASES and the extended learning opportunity."
The board was briefed on the bargaining proposals from both the Burton Elementary Teachers Association (BETA) and the California School Employees Association (CSEA) for 2023-2024. The board also received the district's negotiation proposals with BETA for the same time period. All three items were strictly informational and required no action from the board.
Part of BETA's proposal to the district included allowing for leaves in smaller increments, improving teacher safety and improvements to employee benefits. The district's negotiation proposal to BETA includes the addition of one after-school event for Kindergarten through eighth grade, expanding the work day to allow for ELOP needs, and revising the district's mid-year hiring language. CSEA's three year proposal includes using language in the contract that will reflect a six month probationary period for probationary employees, inserting language into the agreement that would reflect a reclassification process, and reimbursing the cost to renew a preschool certificate.
The board took action to approve a contract for an upgrade to the projector system at the Summit Charter Academy Lombardi campus. The project, which was unanimously approved, will bring updated projector systems to the classrooms on campus.
Mendoza informed the board the district has applied for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III Summer Grant program for the amount of $400,000. If the district is successful in securing the grant funding, the money will be used to enhance the afternoon portion of the upcoming summer school sessions.
The board received news the district has been approved for a grant that will provide $50,000 a year for five years to help pay a project aware counselor. The district will pay the difference in the remainder of the counselor's yearly salary.
During a closed session at the end of Monday's meeting, the board made some decisions regarding the recruitment process for a new superintendent.
The board decided it would be best to send out a survey to gather feedback on what qualities staff and the community are looking for in their future superintendent. The board also decided to take applications for a new superintendent during the same time period in which the surveys are being distributed and conducted. The board will continue to receive updates on the recruitment process as it develops.
Mendoza is retiring at the end of the school year.