During their board meeting on Monday night, the Burton School District Board unanimously approved a contract with Travis Brown, the New Teacher and Leadership Development program administrator for the Tulare County Office of Education, to bring a more in-depth understanding of videography to media arts students.
The contract, presented by Director of Communication and Community Engagement Irene Ortega, covers 150 hours of hands-on experience with Brown, curriculum included. Ortega explained the media arts portion of the school’s program lacks a video element, which Brown will be able to enhance by providing knowledge and experience. Ortega also hopes the partnership with Brown will draw students into the media arts program at the high school level.
Ortega also brought a contract for Smart Sites which would replace the Blackboard system currently used by the district. The contract would allow for new website development for each of Burton’s campuses that's user friendly. While Ortega explained the Smart Sites contract would cost more than the Blackboard contract, the program had been piloted by district teachers and staff and the switch came highly recommended. Due to a technical error, the contract wasn't attached to the meeting's agenda, therefore forcing the board to delay their vote. The board will take action on the matter during their next meeting.
Public hearings, which received no comments, were held on Monday. Of the three hearings, two concerned the Burton Elementary Teachers Association (BETA) and the California School Employees Association (CSEA) proposals for the 2023-2024 school year. The third hearing concerned the district proposal to BETA for the 2023-2024 school year.
In addition to the hearings, and because no comment was received on any of the three above items, the board also approved the ratification of the BETA and CSEA initial proposals for the coming school year, as well as ratified their own proposal to BETA.
The board also ratified and adopted the job descriptions for Community Schools Coordinator and Student Support Coordinator.
In order to match the salary increases approved for the district’s union staff, a salary increase for all of the district’s non-union employees was requested and unanimously approved on Monday evening. Debbie Estrada, the Executive Director for Human Resources, thanked the board on behalf of district staff.
During Monday’s meeting the board took action to approve the school year calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
The Burton school board approved a three year contract with Arbiter Sports, also known as Family ID. The company will provide an online athletics program which will allow parents to submit documents for their student athlete online, among other things.
The contract runs a little more than $4,500 annually and will be funded with ELOP funding.
Towards the end of Monday’s meeting, the board approved a meeting date change. The district realized their meeting scheduled for June 19 fell on Juneteenth and called for the meeting to be pushed to June 20. This will be the last meeting of the fiscal year and will contain several significant agenda items.