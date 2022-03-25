Burton Middle School's Ruben Garrido was a winner in the Tulare County Math Super Bowl held on Tuesday at the Visalia Convention Center.
Garrido won in the Eighth Grade Pro Bowl competition as the team he competed with was the top team in the competition. In the Pro Bowl team competition students compete with students from other schools. Alsoon the Pro Bowl team with Garrido were Lisa Angel of Tulare's Palo Verde, Lysander Barbosa of Visalia's La Joya, Vincent Marcovatcio of Lemon Cove's Sequoia Union and Yong Lee of Visalia's Sycamore Valley Academy.
More than 450 seventh- and eighth-grade students from 30 schools participated in the 49th annual Math Super Bowl. The students competed in three events — working independently (Power Bowl), in teams with their classmates (Team Bowl), and with students from other schools (Pro Bowl).
In the Pro Bowl portion of the competition, participants were divided into teams of four or five students from different schools. This year, problems for the Pro Bowl were centered around buying the right car — either a Corolla, Corolla Hybrid, or Tesla — for the various people who drive a different number of miles each year.
One question was:
The Webb family wants to buy a new car and is thinking about the Tesla. They have asked for your help in deciding whether this would be a good deal for them.
Write a proposal to the Webb family about buying a Tesla. Explain the trade-offs between costs and efficiency compared to the Corolla and Corolla Hybrid. Make a case for when buying a Tesla would be better or worse in the family’s situation. Support your proposal with clear reasoning and examples.