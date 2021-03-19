Burton Middle School was one of four middle schools in Tulare County to advance to the NorCal State Science Olympiad at the Tulare County Science Olympiad.
Burton advanced along with Visalia's Ridgeview Middle School, Tulare's Sundale Union School and Visalia's Divisadero Middle School. Dozens of Tulare County middle and high school students from 13 teams competed in the event.
The event was held virtually, adapted by the national organization to allow students to use various programs to demonstrate their knowledge of scientific disciplines. Students competed in more than a dozen virtual segments on the topics of Life, Personal and Social Science, Earth and Space Science, Physical Science and Chemistry, Technology and Engineering, and Inquiry and Nature of Science.
For a complete list of Science Olympiad Divisions winners, visit tcoe.org/ScienceOlympiad.