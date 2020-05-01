The Burton School District is holding a Visual and Performing Arts challenge for all of its students in grades K-12.
Finalists will receive a prize. The theme of the challenge is Standing Together With Art: Encourage, Inspire, Unite.
Submissions can be made in visual arts, writing, performance and music. The challenge is calling for students to create an inspiring message. Submissions will be accepted from May 8 through 20.
On the website which provides all the information for the challenge, the district states: “Our challenge for our students is to create art that portrays a positive message inspired by how people have come together in the recent months. It can be based on your personal experience, an experience of someone you know or what you have seen through social media.”
All of the information about what students need to enter the challenge, including the guidelines and supply drive-thru are available on the website. Visit https://bsdsocial.wixsite.com/vapachallenge