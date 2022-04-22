Burton School District is proud to present its first Spring Musical production, The Lion King Jr. to be performed on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. hosted at the district’s newly refurbished theatre at Burton Middle School located at 1155 N. Elderwood St.
The performance is open to the community and admission is free. The colorful and fun performance is being presented by the district's growing drama department which includes more than 30 students from throughout the district as well as costuming and set design pieces done by the students' own set design crew.