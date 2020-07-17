The Burton School District issued the following statement in response to announcement school campuses remain closed to begin the school year in counties on the state watch list, including Tulare County:
“Today Governor Newsom held a press conference in regards to opening of schools. We will be continuing to discuss the plan of delivery of instruction to students at Monday's Board of Education meeting. As more information becomes available we will continue to update our staff and families.
“As always we hold the safety and health of all Burton families and staff as our highest priority.”
The Burton School Board is scheduled to meet at 5:45 Monday at the district board room, 264 N. Westwood.