The Burton School District will now consider a phased in approach of reopening its schools — when it's allowed — when its new school year begins on August 11.
The Burton School District Board will consider the revised plan for the opening of the school year at its virtual meeting on Monday. The board meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m.
Shortly after the meeting begins, the board will go into closes session. The agenda item in which the board will consider plans for the opening of the school year will be toward the end of the meeting.
The board will consider Plan B, which will call for students to attend school two days a week and participate in social distance learning three days a week. But that will only take place as the district stated when it's allowed by state and local guidelines.
On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a mandate schools in counties on the state's watch list couldn't reopen their campuses when the new school year begins. Tulare County is on the state watch list and Tulare County Health and Human Services has effectively gone along with Newsom's mandate.
So at the beginning of the school year as with all other schools in the county, only social distance learning will be implemented at Burton.
When the district can eventually go to Plan B, it will call for 50 percent of students to be on campus each day. There will be daily temperature checks for students and staff. Physical distancing will be implemented at all times, including in the classroom, at lunch, recess and passing periods.
Plan B calls for two days of small group learning with a teacher. It also calls for a “well-planned” follow up with three days of social distance learning. The district also plans for devices to be available to be taken home by all students.
Originally the district had planned on a five-day, minimum day schedule for students to attend school along with giving families the option to continue social distance learning.
The district is now accepting enrollment into the online program at www.burtonschools.org/online.
The link to view Monday's meeting is https://zoom.us/j/5478463145?pwd=KzhwZDB5L2RnM0RrYTZKaEh3OFFjUT09
The agenda can be viewed here: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/burton/Board.nsf/Public