The Burton School District Board approved the salary agreement with the California School Employee Association, CSEA, during their meeting on Monday night. CSEA members will now receive the same payouts the district agreed to with the Burton Elementary Teachers Association, BETA.
In order to ratify the agreement, the board was asked to hold a public hearing regarding the CSEA salary settlement towards the beginning of the meeting. The hearing was held to gain public opinion on the “Me Too” agreement, which includes a one time two percent payment of CSEA members regular salary and an increase to eight percent on the district’s salary schedule. No comments were received from the public during the hearing.
Later in the evening, the CSEA salary agreement was before the board once again for adoption. With no board discussion, the three year salary agreement was unanimously approved.
After the district has received many requests for a translation of their Comprehensive Safety Plan, the board approved translating the document on Monday night. While the translation will come at a hefty price to the district, the student and parent request will be fulfilled and a Spanish copy of the Comprehensive Safety Plan will be available in the near future.
Burton Athletic Director Blain Smothermon and a huge chunk of the Burton School District track team were present at the meeting to announce to the board 21 students took home a Valley Championship. The season ended with a team of 145 kids, and Smothermon said it took every department to make the season and the squad happen.
Out of 52 Valley competitors, 21 Burton students were named champions. Smothermon said the showing from the students on the team during the Youth Valley Championships was amazing and the athletes showed great sportsmanship and camaraderie.
A request for an addendum to Superintendent Sergio Mendoza’s contract was before the board to allow for supplement retirement plan payments for 2022 and 2023. It was recommended both payments be made in this fiscal year, and the request was unanimously approved by the board.
The district’s annual preschool program self-evaluation was presented to the board on Monday. The 30 page report confirmed the program has met all of its requirements for the preschool programs at both William R. Buckley Elementary School and Oak Grove Elementary.
It was also reported there are currently 4,757 students enrolled in the Burton School District.