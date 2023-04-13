The Burton School District has begun the recruitment process for a new superintendent to replace Sergio Mendoza, who's retiring at the end of the school year..
The Burton School Board would like to hear the community's input on the qualities they would like to see in the new superintendent. A survey has gone out to all Burton School District staff and parents encouraging them to provide input.
Students will also have the opportunity to complete the survey. The survey is also open to the community and will be posted on district social media sites. The anonymous survey will be open until April 21 at 11:59 pm.
Participants are given the option of providing their name and email, if they wish to do so. Survey responses will assist the board in choosing the right candidate for Superintendent of Burton School District.
On March 20 at Burton School Board meeting, it was formally announced Mendoza would be retiring at the end of the fiscal year. The board voted to keep the recruitment in-house and have it open to all Burton staff who meet the qualifications.
The application process is now open. Interested candidates must submit all the required documentation by April 21 at 5 p.m.
“The Burton School District Board of Trustees values the input of our community and encourages all community members to participate in the survey,” the board stated.
A QR code leading to the survey can be found on the district website burtonschools.org.