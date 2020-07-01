The Burton School District took its first step to officially re-opening its campuses for the 2020-2021 school year at a special board meeting on Monday.
At that meeting the Burton School Board approved Plan A, a plan to re-open its campuses when the district begins the 2020-2021 school year on August 11.
The board adopted a modified minimum day schedule which will provide in-person instruction five days a week. Each day will be operated on a minimum day schedule.
The Board also adopted Option C — an online program to continue distance learning. In a letter he wrote to the district’s parents, Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza wrote that program “will continue to be an option throughout the 2020-2021 school year, beginning August 11 for parents who would like to have their children participate in online learning only. The district is now accepting enrollment into the online program at www.burtonschools.org/online.
“The 2020-2021 school year on-campus Plan A will look much different than previous years due to the new health and safety measures that will be in place,” Mendoza wrote. “Burton School District will be developing plans in the upcoming weeks to reopen schools based on guidance from public health officials and state agencies. District plans will continue to be updated as the situation evolves.
“It is important to note that our district plans must focus on promoting equity and accessibility to learning and instruction for all students. Our district prides itself in fostering positive relationships and interactions with students, staff and families. We are committed to providing instructional delivery systems to meet the needs of all students.”
Mendoza added the district will continue to communicate with families as more information develops. “Our priority continues to be the safety of all students and employees as it is of the utmost importance,” Mendoza wrote.