When a young man, born and raised on the east side of Porterville, gets a good job with the State of California, it’s time for congratulations, especially in these days and times.
However, when his new job is to be responsible for all the U.S. Forest Service helicopters in the entire state, it’s time to tell his story.
Jason Nava was born in Lindsay to Emelio (Mike) and Christine Nava in 1971. For the first five years of his life, they lived in a humble home on River Street on the east side of Porterville. With a Mexican father and a white mother, an unusual combination in the 1970’s, he was raised with an expansive view of nationality and ethnicity.
He attended Westfield Elementary school, then Bartlett Junior High, and went to Monache for his Freshman year. Many of his friends from Bartlett were attending Porterville High, and urged him to join them on the Panther sports teams.
He jokes about how the girls had already looked over the current crop of Porterville High boys the year before. When he transferred to join his friends, he immediately became the new guy in school, and soon became popular and well known.
Jason was quickly accepted onto the football team, playing for then-coach, Gary Stoddard. It was not a year for big wins, for they only won one game the entire season. Justin Gill was a teammate of Jason’s, and the two became fast friends both on the field and off.
Justin tells about how the two might make a brief appearance at a classmate’s beer party. When the night began to get rowdy, and often before, they’d sneak off toward Camp Wishon. They had a hidden cache of fishing poles and sleeping bags there, and the next morning they’d fish that branch of the Tule River for their breakfast.
At the end of the season, Stoddard planned a dinner for his rather unsuccessful football team. He planned the usual awards and rousing talks about how they never gave up, regardless of the results. Jason and Justin decided they’d head for Wishon early in the afternoon, and skip the banquet. They wanted to get in some evening fishing, then spend the night.
Stoddard approached Justin and asked if they were coming to the dinner. When Justin told him they had other plans, Stoddard was disappointed. He asked Justin to please make every effort to convince Jason to attend.
Justin says it took some heavy talking to convince Jason to go with him, but they both showed up. Only if he agreed to leave for Wishon as quickly as the dinner was over, would Jason agree to attend the dinner.
Of course, Stoddard had a special award for Jason. His coach had seen the strength and character of young Jason, even then, and wanted to recognize it. Even with the rather dismal results of their season, Jason had been a true spark plug of encouragement among the often-discouraged team, encouraging and pumping everybody up.
Stoddard called Jason to the front, talked about how he was always encouraging the other players, and said he was giving him a new award. Because Jason always played the game with determination and spirit, he was given the first-ever Spirit of The Panther Award. Jason said he was appreciative to receive such recognition, and added how grateful Justin had stubbornly convinced him to attend.
Jason had an interest in going into the Forest Service so the summer he was 16, he got a part-time job at the old Headquarters building next to the Porterville Lanes on Grand Avenue. When he had the opportunity, he asked questions of the employees there. One of those men was Lee Bailey. He knew the teenager wasn’t old enough to be a firefighter yet, but saw something in the character and demeanor of this young man and his interest in the Forest Service. The next day, Jason was surprised, but excited, to get an offer for an interview.
The next summer, when young Nava was 17, he spent the summer working with the Youth Conservation Corp, YCC, often working out of the Springville Forest Service Work Center. He picked up trash along the rivers, did trail work, and helped with small repairs around the station, enjoying every minute of it. He tells about an experience during the summer which shaped his entire working life.
Working around the Springville Work Center one day, he heard a noise. Stopping work, he watched a large helicopter land in the sand flat, pick up one person, and fly away. “I was very impressed. That looked really cool. I knew right then, that was something I wanted to do.”
Following his graduation from Porterville High in 1989, he attended Porterville College. The next summer he went to work full-time for the U.S. Forest Service on the Peppermint Helicopter Crew.
The following summer he learned about the Fulton Hotshot Crew, and went to work for them the summer after that. He spent two and one-half years with Fulton.
He learned about the helicopter base at Keene, along Highway 58 on the way to Tehachapi, and knew they had a big flight crew. Following his summer on the Peppermint Helicopter Crew, Jason wanted to get back into helicopters. He heard there was a man in Porterville, Rick Johnson, that did the hiring for the Keen crew. Jason got himself invited to his house for an interview.
When he knocked on the front door, he was surprised to meet the “School Yard Lady” from Westfield School, where he’d attended many years before, a lady they all knew as “Mrs. Jo.”
She was equally as startled. “Jason Nava. What are you doing here?”
“Hi Mrs. Jo. I have an interview with Mr. Johnson. I guess he’s your husband?”
“Well, come on in, Jason. My husband is out in the pool. I’ll take you back there.”
When they emerged onto the deck, she shouted to her husband, “Look who I’ve brought you. Jason Nava. He and his sister were always the best kids on the Westfield playground.”
Needless to say, the interview went well, and Jason was quickly hired. He didn’t have a car at that time, so was dropped off at the Federal Building in Bakersfield. Someone from the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) picked him up, carried him up the hill and dumped him off at Keene. The helicopter and crew were all gone, assigned to a fire somewhere, so he spent the first two days alone at the Keene Station.
When they returned, the boss stepped off the helicopter. “Who are you?”
“I’m Jason Nava. I work here now.”
“I didn’t hire you.”
After a rather rocky beginning to his tenure at Keene, he spent seven years working with them. Jason and his crew became instrumental in refining and perfecting a technique of rappelling out of helicopters.
By the end of fire season in October of 1997, Jason had made connections to go to Antarctica. They were to be flying scientific support with five helicopters, taking scientists all over Antarctica. They first flew to New Zealand, then boarded an old C-141 for a nine-hour flight to McMurdo Station.
One of the female scientists found a meteorite from Mars. She was quite excited at her rare find. She gave Jason the exact latitude and longitude, directing him to load it into the helicopter and return to McMurdo.
When Jason and his crew arrived at the stone, called a Dentifac, it was indeed unusual. There was no snow and no ice in this spot, as the wind literally blew it all away. This unique stone had been shaped and sculpted by the howling winds of Antarctica blowing sand and dirt.
However, 27 year old Nava had to tell this influential scientist he couldn’t do what she wanted. No matter how spectacular the Dentifac was, it simply was too large and too heavy for the helicopter to safely lift and carry. She wasn't at all happy with his news. She wanted the Dentifac.
One of the other scientists told him, “Take your crew and spread out. See if you can’t find something similar that you will be able to haul.” The lady-scientist was appeased, when they returned with a slightly smaller treasure.
Several years later, Nava and his wife went to Manhattan. When they entered the front door of the Museum of Natural History near Central Park, an immediate left put them into the Geology Room. There on display was the meteorite, the Dentifac he’d helped bring back to McMurdo Station 14 years before.
Nava says choosing to stay with aviation has made all the difference in his life. This put him outside the usual, as evidenced by the fact not many people have had the opportunity to go to Antarctica.
When in Antarctica, one of the problems was dealing with the language barrier, because of the many different nationalities. Everybody there had to have an exceptionally clean bill of health, just to get to go. However, even Nava’s attack of kidney stones didn’t prevent him from going.
The two years he spent at McMurdo were, as he describes it, quite unique. The return to California meant a return to nightfall, stars, the sounds of children, barking of dogs, etc. He found it valuable to have all these things taken away for five to six months, to have to put your head down and just work. He's convinced this amazing experience has been instrumental in getting other opportunities.
In 2004 Nava was told, “If you come back to Kern County, we’ve got a place for you in the Aviation Unit.” For the next 15 years, he was a part of the helicopter program at Keene. For the last five years, he ran that program for Kern County.
As aviation began playing an increasing role in fire suppression, their helicopter unit began responding to the larger fires. Nava was soon asked to associate with an Incident Management Team (IMT) for the entire southwestern area of the U.S. His job was to be the Helibase Manager. He would be based out of Albuquerque, N.M.
One of the more memorable dispatches while a part of this IMT, was to go to the World Trade Center. California soon asked Nava to be on one of its IMTs. His job was to be the Air Operations Branch Manager, ordering up and overseeing all air operations for fires.
Kern County began providing a rescue hoist operation, something new for the Forest Service. In 2012, Nava recognized they needed a specific rescue ship, equipped specifically for firefighters. In the years following since, many firefighters have been rescued who might not have gotten out alive were it not for procedures initiated and perfected by Nava and his crews. They even evolved into nighttime operations over the years, utilizing night vision goggles for the pilots and crew.
One summer a young firefighter was struck by a tree, bled out, and died. Following this tragedy, protocols for timely rescue of injured firefighters, staying within the “Golden Hours,” were developed. Partly because of these new protocols, and because of the availability of a potential hoisting rescue, crews are starting to declare they will not enter a dangerous area unless there's a rescue helicopter available.
Nava was sent to eastern Texas in 2003 when the space shuttle Columbia crashed. They actually picked up about 90 percent of the weight of the shuttle.
On the morning of October 26, 2006, Nava woke around 2:30 a.m. He found clear skies and a hard-blowing east wind. An hour earlier, near the Morongo Casino in Cabazon, an arsonist had tied six matches to a cigarette, and threw it down near some old tires. The resulting Esperanza Fire ultimately burned nearly 41,000 acres.
Nava and his crew received the call. They were needed in San Bernardino. He assumed they would be working on the Esperanza Fire. But, when he arrived, he was approached by a man known as the Family Coordinator, with an unusual, but crucial request.
“Jason, you’re not here for the fire. You can stop doing that. You were selected for a special task.”
He paused, looking him straight in the eye. “You don’t have to take this.”
Intrigued, Nava told him to go on.
“There have been five men killed in this fire. They were burned over. There has been a family coordinator assigned to each family. You’re being asked to accept one family and see what needs to be done.”
Without hesitation, Nava snapped, “OK, I’ll take it. What do I do?”
He was given the phone number for a deceased firefighter’s wife.
“Just call her and offer your support and assistance.”
Asked if there was anything she needed, her answer was quick and positive.
“Can you get me his wedding ring?”
Nava told her not to worry, and assured her he could do that. His first phone call was to the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office. They were so sorry, but they couldn’t help. The man’s hands were simply not there. They were gone.
Nava turned to his flight team, and their logistics experience. “I need several metal detectors and I need them quickly.” He dispatched men to the burn-over scene to search.
The wife told him it wasn't a wedding band of gold, but was made of tungsten. Using the metal detectors, they did find the ring. It was all blued and singed from the heat, but he was able to hand it to the man’s wife.
The next three weeks were a whirlwind of activity. The Wildland Firefighters fund paid the families $10,000 to help pay bills, mortgages, and to help with the planning and facilitating of the funeral. Of course, the media were heavily involved, but the families wanted quiet services.
Governor Schwarzenegger, and all the politicians wanted to be on that stage. The governor wanted to meet with the families, then present each with a flag. The families agreed to meet with the governor privately, but didn’t want to make it a big political show.
When the governor learned he couldn’t present the families with a flag on the stage, during the ceremony, Nava was told the head of CalFire was being asked to present the flags.
Nava exploded. “Did you just say the governor was not going to meet with these families? He promised he would meet with them. They know the governor. They don’t know the CalFire guy.”
Because of Nava’s insistence, based upon an overwhelming sense of wanting to help these families, Schwarzenegger was convinced to change his mind. He met with those families, privately, and presented them with a flag.
Nava has had a wide variety of experiences, even going to Puerto Rico in 2014 during Hurricane Marie. It was eye-opening to learn he couldn’t even buy toilet paper for his crew because the Puerto Rican electrical system was totally non-functioning.
The field of aviation has at least one serious drawback, however. Accidents will happen, and when they do, often friends are lost. In the many years of his involvement with helicopters and the aviation field, his heart has ached for the loss of acquaintances. These losses eventually began to take a toll on Nava, creating negative behaviors and stress in the workplace for him. Instead of the excitement of going out to be on a rescue, he began to feel anxiety.
The tipping point came when a friend of Nava’s from the Mendocino Helibase Operations, was killed during a relatively mundane prescribed burning operation. Nava realized it was time to make a change. He didn’t want to be there anymore. He was simply suiting up to run medical aids.
Working with the various Incident Management Teams, serving on multiple fires in California and around the southwest, plus an amazing variety of assignments, he’d learned a lot. However, he also realized, it was time to make a change.
In November of 2019 he applied for a statewide job with CalFire, but figured his chances of being selected were slim. He quit his job with Kern County and went to work with PAR Electric, as a Safety Coordinator for their helicopter division. While working for them they set large power poles on the Tejon Ranch. In Long Beach he oversaw the lifting and placing of the largest towers in the history of Southern California Edison.
When he was notified he was scheduled for an interview for the statewide CalFire job, he almost declined. The night before, Nava says he actually pulled his phone out of his pocket. He really didn’t think he’d get the job, and was afraid he’d be disappointed when someone else got it. He’d just cancel his interview. Then, he says, “For some reason I folded my phone and put it back in my pocket.”
Still thinking he wasn’t going to be offered the job, he was relaxed during the interview. Walking away afterwards, he realized, in his words, “I smashed that interview.”
He was indeed offered the job of Helicopter Program Manager for Region 5, both North and South, for the entire state. Today he's responsible for 27 helicopter bases, and all the helicopter activities of the U.S. Forest Service throughout California.
Nava met his future wife Keleigh, when she was working as a waitress at a restaurant in Tehachapi he frequented. They have two daughters, Audrianna now 28, and Lindsay, 20. The family lives in Tehachapi, where Nava dabbles in estate-grown wines in his off hours. Keleigh is a branch manager for Chicago Title in Tehachapi, and Nava declares lovingly, “She’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met.”
Life hasn’t been easy for Nava, but it certainly hasn’t been boring either. With a Mexican father and a white mother, and being raised in the Catholic church, he doesn’t see race as an issue. This is at least in part based on his faith, and in great measure because of his upbringing.
His father, Emilio, who preferred to be called Mike, was instrumental in the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Porterville. Sadly, Mike was killed by a drunk driver when Nava was 27. From roots in a small house on River Street on the east side of Porterville, to a comfortable home on a hillside in Tehachapi, Nava has continually, and successfully, made his own way.
He says, “Hard work and perseverance are more important than anything else. If you see something you want, get your head down and just do it. It’s been my experience that people will give you a chance based on the content of your character. Whatever you do, don’t quit. You can have a good life, just by staying the course.”
He paused to consider his new duties as Helicopter Program Manager for the entire State of California. After a deep breath, he said with conviction, “If I fail, it’s not going to be for lack of trying. And it’s sure not going to be for a weakness in my faith.”