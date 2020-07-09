On July 8, at about 9:35 a.m., Officers of the Porterville Police Department (PPD) responded to a residence located in the 800 block of South Jaye Street, regarding a burglary alarm with several areas of activation. An alert neighbor informed PPD Communications of a possible suspect that was seen fleeing eastbound from the residence on foot. A suspect description broadcast was provided to responding Officers.
Officers arrived on scene and confirmed that a burglary to the residence had occurred. As an assisting Officer was checking the area, he located and detained Favian Rojas behind Burger King located on South Jaye Street just north of the residence.
Rojas was behind the business watching Officers conduct the burglary investigation and was startled when contacted by an Officer. Rojas matched the description that was initially provided and was identified as the suspect during an infield show up. Physical evidence at the scene also tied Rojas to the scene. Rojas was in possession of stolen items from the residence and was in possession of burglary tools. Rojas was also currently on CDC Parole for PC 187.
Rojas was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where he is being held without bail.