As expected the federal Bureau of Reclamation through the Central Valley Project announced on Wednesday a 100 percent water allocation locally for Friant Division Class 1 contractors.
So Friant Division Class 1 contractors will receive an allocation that's considered to be 100 percent of normal. Also as expected Reclamation announced a 20 percent allocation for Friant Division Class 2 contractors. Earlier this month, the Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, stated Reclamation expected to officially announce an allocation of 100 percent for Friant Division 1 contractors and 20 percent for Friant Division 2 contractors.
FWA also stated the San Joaquin River Restoration program will receive a “wet year” allocation of about 556,500 acre-feet of water to support habitat and spawning conditions o returning salmon.
FWA stated it welcomed the announcement on Wednesday after releases from the Friant Dam were needed two of the last three years to meet Friant Contractors' needs.
“Coming on the heels of three dry years these allocations are excellent news for the communities and farms in the Friant Division and on the eastside as well as for the river restoration effort which had to halt flows last year due to the drought,” FWA stated. “We are encouraged by Reclamation's confidence in water availability for the 2023 water year and appreciate the early allocation announcement as it helps farmers and water managers plan for planting crops or implementing recharge projects throughout the remainder of the season.”
At 100 percent Class 1 contractors are receiving 800,000 acre feet of water. Class 1 is considered the next amount available up to 1.4 million acre feet of water, so 20 percent is equal to 280,000 acre feet for Class 2 contractors.