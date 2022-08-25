The Springville Rodeo Association will again present its annual Hot August Nights Bulls, Broncs and Barrels on Saturday at the Springville Rodeo Grounds.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and kids will be featured in the always popular mutton bustin' beginning at 6. There will also be all the traditional events that are held during Saturday's festivities, including bronc riding, breakaway roping, the dollar dig, bull riding and motorcyle barrel racing. In addition there will be plenty of food booths operated by local organizations.
The event will also feature the Michelob Ultra After Party and Dance as well presented by Bueno Beverage Company. The event will feature the Josh Day Band, who recently opened for Kane Brown at the California Mid-State Fair.
Tickets for the event cost $20 for adults and $10 for ages 6-12. Ages 5 and under will be admitted free.
Tickets will be available at the gate but are also available online. For more information visit www.springvillerodeo.org.