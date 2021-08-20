Bulls, Broncs and Barrels, oh my.
Bulls, Broncs and Barrels is back. The Springville Rodeo Association is presenting Hot August Nights on Saturday which will feature the 9th annual Stan Dandy Bulls, Broncs and Barrels event at the Springville Rodeo Grounds.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. The event will begin at 6 with youth featured in the mutton bustin. Bull riding will begin at 7.
A dance will follow the event and the music of The Josh Day Band will be featured. Other featured attractions will be Charlie To Tall and Loop Rawlins.
There will be plenty events featured during Saturday's activities. The event will also feature women competing in open breakaway roping.
There will also be an event for off-road vehicles to compete in motorcycle barrel racing as all kinds of motor vehicles will be featured.
Among the other activities will be broncs, dollar dig and a specialty act. Humpz and Hornz will also present the women's open barrel racing competition.
In the motorcycle barrel racing there will be the following classes: 14 and under in which any size bike is allowed; Open class for up to 250cc; and open class for over 250cc; and side by sides and razors. Prize money will be awarded.
There will be food booths with offerings from local community organizations. Tickets are $15 for adults $10 for ages 6-12 and free for 5 and under.
Tickets can be bought for the event at the gate or online at eventbrite.com. For more information visit www.springvillerodeo.org
Among the sponsors for the event is the Tule River Tribe.