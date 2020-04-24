Three Burton Middle School students placed third in a statewide competition in which videos were submitted to demonstrate the importance of arts.
Ashley Rodriguez, Amerie Keovilaysane and Anabell Nunez Martinez took third in the 2020 Student Voices Campaign competition presented by the California Alliance For Arts Education.
Seventh through 12th grade students from across the state were encouraged to submit short videos in the contest. Out of the 250 videos that were submitted, Rodriguez, Keovilaysane and Martinez placed third. They produced their video under the guidance of video production teacher Fernando Gonzales.
The three students are video production students at BMS. “Our Bulldogs placed third in the top 3 as they demonstrated the arts offered at BMS!” the school posted on its Facebook page.
In the video, the three students feature five different programs featured at BMS: Band, drama club, video production, art and digital design. Numerous students in each program are featured talking about how they’ve benefitted from each program.
At the end of the video, a number of students answer the question “How has the arts changed your world?”
Mt. Eden High School, a college prep school in Hayward placed first and Brookhurst Junior High School in Anaheim took second.
It was the first time for Rodriguez, Keovilaysane and Martinez to participate in the competition. The video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xmL9PeeGnx8