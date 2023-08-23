It's known by many names, Hot Summer Nights, Bulls, Broncs and Barrels or simply the Bull Bash but whatever one wants to call it, it has become a much anticipated late summer tradition.
The Springville Rodeo Association will again present the Hot Summer Nights Bull Bash on Saturday, August 26 at the Springville Rodeo Grounds.
Gates open and happy hour begins at 5 p.m. with the event beginning at 6. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-august-nights-tickets-676454352177?aff=oddtdtcreator
The event will again feature bronc riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping and of course bull riding. And the popular Josh Day Band will again be featured in the dance after the event that will also feature In-Kahootz and will begin at 9 p.m.
In addition kids again will be featured in the popular mutton busting and motorcycle barrel racing will return.
For more information on Saturday's event visit the Springville Sierra Rodeo Facebook page or springvillerodeo.org.