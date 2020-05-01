By ALEXIS ESPINOZA
aespinoza@portervillerecorder.com
Angela Boudreaux, Principal of William R. Buckley Elementary School, was making her rounds around the parking lot of the school on Friday afternoon, spreading words of encouragement to her staff as they prepared to begin the drive-by parade for their students.
More than 30 staff members from William R. Buckley Elementary School participated in the parade, decorating their cars with the school colors and many messages of encouragement. The school's teachers, who have been facilitating their teaching online since the outbreak of COVID-19, couldn't stop smiling.
As they drove through the surrounding neighborhoods, some of the students shouted to their favorite staff members, while others waved handmade signs at them. The streets filled with the sound of many car horns and shouting voices, and giggles of delight rose from the younger students who had made their way outside to witness the parade of support. Even the school's mascot, a big Bengal tiger, stuck his head and paws out of the window, happily greeting each child he passed.
The parade route covered multiple neighborhoods near the school site, and swept down north Westwood Street. The group passed by both Burton Middle School and Jim Maples Academy, and students were out in their yards and on the sidewalks anticipating the parade to pass by. The school has been using the hashtag #WRBTogetherWhileApart on their social media pages to show students their teachers are remaining attentive and focused on school while stuck at home.
“We just wanted to be able to let our families know how much we care about them, and so we figured that we can do that in a safe way,” said Boudreaux. “One of the teachers came to me with the idea and I said I agree. I know people have been doing it all over the country, however it hadn't been done for our students, so I wanted to do something for our students from a distance that way they know that we care about them.”