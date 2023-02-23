Over the last three years Richard Eckhoff has said those in the community have repeatedly asked him when is the Buck Shaffer Spectacular coming back.
Well the Buck Shaffer Spectacular under the production and direction of Richard Eckhoff is back after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, which was last held in 2020, will return to the Buck Shaffer Theater in the Porterville Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, February 25.
Jerry Hall and Trick Shot, the popular local country music band that plays other genres of music as well, will again open the show as they have done for more than 35 years at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for every seat. Tickets can be purchased at Valley Adult Day Services, 277 E. Oak; Hanson Travel Ideas, 311 N. Second #C; Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 93 N. Main; The Porterville Recorder, 115 E. Oak; and Jeff's Music, 342 N. Porter Rd.
Legendary Porterville High band director Buck Shaffer began the event in 1963. The event now benefits Valley Adult Day Services with provides services for adults with cognitive problems and respite to their caregivers. For more information about Valley Adult Day Services visit https://valleyadultdayservices.org/
Shaffer's youngest son, Bill Shaffer, will again return to serve as the event's stage manager. Eric Ball is also returning to serve as the master of ceremonies and the Porterville High Fabulous Studio Band will provide music throughout the evening.
“We've got a pretty good balance this year between the different acts,” said Eckhoff about the talent featured in this year's event.
Among those who will be performing will be the Barn Theater Junior Company, who will perform a portion from their production of The Little Mermaid Jr. featured at the Barn Theater last year. The company is fresh off from another national award winning effort at the Junior Theater Festival West this past weekend in Sacramento where they presented selections from the Little Mermaid Jr.
The variety of acts in this year's show will also include dancers, musicians and singers. Dancers from Dance Horizons will be featured in a couple of performances in the show and Deenie's Company Dancers will also be featured with a routine to “In The Mood.” Porterville Veterans Queen Briar Rose Tillery and her court Kambria Rohrbach, Janessa Alba, Mariah Ruiz and Mia Daugherty will also get into the act as they will dance to “Booggie Woogie Bugle Boy.” And the “senior” dancers won't be left out as Crack of Dawn will also make an appearance at the show again.
The dance group Rescue from Enchanted Dance Studio will be featured as well.In addition Samantha Ramirez will be featured in a dance solo, “Swagalicious.” Bella Ramirez will also be featured in a dance/baton solo “Bella Barbie.”
There will be plenty of vocalists and musicians as vocalist Donna Williams will perform with the piano and classical guitarist Ayla Grace Mora will also be featured. Vocalist Charlene Walker returns to the show and popular local up and coming musical artist Cory Dain will also be featured. Other vocalists to be featured are “Dude Boy” Brad Rogers, Richard Boyd and Richard Frost, who will perform with the guitar.