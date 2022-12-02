After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the Buck Shaffer Spectacular will once again grace the stage of the Buck Shaffer Theater in the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. The performance will again be on the last Saturday of February on February 25 at 6 p.m.
Audition and rehearsal dates have also been set for the event. The Spectacular was last held in 2020.
The Buck Shaffer Spectacular was started in 1963 by legendary Porterville Panther band director Frank “Buck” Shaffer as a fundraising variety show. Shaffer produced and directed the show for 44 consecutive years, stepping down at the close of the 2006 show, when he turned production/direction over to long time stage manager, Richard Eckhoff. Since 2018 the proceeds of the show have gone to support Valley Adult Day Services in Porterville.
Valley Adult Day Services began operations in 1990 as Porterville Senior Day Care. For more than 30 years VADS has provided respite for caregivers of adults with cognitive problems, while providing these adults with social interaction, and an improved quality of life. For more information about Valley Adult Day Services visit https://valleyadultdayservices.org/,
Jerry Hall and Trick Shot, the popular country music band that plays other genres of music as well, will again open the show as they have for more than 35 years. Lead singer Jerry Hall and bass player Ed Hughes along with Spectacular producer Eckhoff performed in the first Spectacular in 1963 as members of the Porterville High Madrigals.
Audition applications will be available January 2 on the Valley Adult Day Services website, https://valleyadultdayservices.org/, or can be requested at buckspectacular@ocsnet.net. Tickets will again be $15 for all seats, and will be available on January 17 at various locations, or from any of the VADS board members.
Those who sing, dance, do magic, play an instrument, jump rope, walk tightropes, have a trained chicken, do comedy or fill in the blank, they're welcome to apply for the show.
For more information contact Eckhoff, 559-784-4213 or at wildgoose@ocsnet.net.
Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 17. Rehearsals will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 16 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 21.