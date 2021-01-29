Another beloved Porterville tradition has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Buck Shaffer Spectacular won't be held this year. Richard Eckhoff, who has spearheaded the event for years announced officially on Wednesday the event has been canceled.
“I’m sure everybody already realizes, but I suppose I should make it official. No Spectacular this year,” said Eckoff in a email.
This year would have been the 59th annual edition of the event. The event is normally held the last weekend of February every year.
Legendary Porterville Panther Band Director Buck Shaffer began the event as a way to raise funds for Southern California's City of Hope, one of the world's top cancer treatment and research hospitals.
The event was originally known as the City of Hope Spectacular. In recent years the event has benefitted local charities, including Valley Adult Day Services. The event was renamed the Buck Shaffer Spectacular and appropriately has been held every year at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium.
The event has featured a variety of acts performed by those in the community throughout the years. No events have been held at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium during the pandemic. Eckhoff said there are 150-200 people gathered backstage during the event in addition to the audience.
Eckhoff said there was some thought into possibly doing a virtual spectacular online but in the end “I wasn't sure it would work for us,” adding those participating would still have to gather.
Eckhoff also serves as the board chairman for Valley Adult Day Services located in the former Porterville Veterans Hall on Oak Avenue. The organization provides extensive services and resources for the elderly, disabled and those who care for them.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VADS facility had to be closed again during the holidays, said Jennifer Corum, also a VADS board member and chair of the VADS Outreach and Fundraising Committee.
Corum stated its planned for the facility to reopen the first or second week of February. Eckhoff added the facility will open when interim executive director Laura Kaylor receives the required licensing. Kaylor has been VADS Program Director and is taking over for Kayla Muller, who has retired.
Corum said thanks to the generosity of the community, VADS has been able to continue its operations during the pandemic. “We're super grateful for that,” she said.
But she added since VADS can't hold the fundraisers it depends heavily on it normally holds, such as the Buck Shaffer Spectacular, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raising funds to keep the organization operation has been challenging. Corum added the organization continues to look at ways in which it can raise funds.
For information about VADS visit https://valleyadultdayservices.org/