Zero Nox Inc., the provider of sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification based in Porterville, announced on Wednesday upon the closing of ZeroNox’s proposed merger with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, Colleen B. Brown is expected to serve on the Board of Directors of the combined company.
Brown brings extensive board leadership and executive experience in strategic planning, operations, finance and technology.
Since July 2014, Brown has been serving on the board of directors of TrueBlue, Inc., a specialized workforce solutions provider, and served as chair of the company's Innovation and Technology Committee from 2017 to 2022. She also serves as a director of publicly traded companies Spark Networks SE and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, the privately held Port Blakely, and the venture capital firm SpringRock Ventures.
Brown was a former Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Fisher Communications, a public multimedia and technology company. Her extensive board experience also includes serving as the Chair of the board of directors of American Apparel, as well as holding director positions at CareerBuilder and Classified Ventures.
Brown’s contributions as a director have been acknowledged by the National Association of Corporate Directors which named her Director of the Year for the Pacific Northwest and selected her as a Top 100 Corporate Director for the United States. Women's Inc Magazine also recognized her as the "Most Influential Director" in 2020.
Brown is a distinguished Henry Crown Fellow and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute. She also holds a cyber certificate from Carnegie Mellon. Beyond her professional achievements,Brown has actively engaged in community activities, supporting organizations such as the Washington Roundtable, a nonprofit public policy organization representing major private sector employers throughout Washington State, and the United Way of King County.
“Colleen’s expansive public company and board leadership experience will be incredibly valuable for ZeroNox, as the company prepares to enter the public capital markets,” said ZeroNox co-founder and CEO Vonn Christenson. “We welcome Colleen to the Board of Directors, and are confident that our board and management team will benefit from Colleen’s guidance and cross-industry expertise. We are excited to work with her and look forward to our partnership and future success.”
Upon the closing of the merger with Growth for Good, Brown is expected to serve as the lead independent director on the combined company’s Board of Directors. The appointment fills the seventh slot designated mutually by ZeroNox and Growth for Good.
The six other board members nominated to serve on the combined company’s Board of Directors upon the consummation of the merger are Rahul Kakar, Dana Barsky, Christenson, Robert Cruess, Kelley Ivancovich and Eugene Arthur Cuelho, Jr. Christenson is expected to continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
As previously announced, Growth for Good signed a definitive business combination agreement with ZeroNox. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Growth for Good’s shareholders.
