No one could have been more surprised than two days ago when I heard a Republican candidate for President say what he would like to do as President. I agreed. In fact, I would take it further.
Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American from Ohio, said he would like to give a test of political awareness to voters 24 and under; the ones that failed the test would have to wait until they turned 25 to vote. I’ve said something similar in this column. But I don’t see what age has to do with it. If you don’t understand the issues in play before an election, or if you don’t know what the candidates say they would do if elected, or if you don’t know that they’re lying, you’ll have to sit this one out. I don’t know whether that would disqualify more Democrats than Republicans, and I don’t care. Ignorance is treason — especially now that we all know how bad things can get depending on who we put in the White House.
There are other traditionally Republican views that I agree with, although not always for the same reasons. However, I have absolutely nothing in common with people who believe lies, or conspiracy theories, or simply crap that they just made up. Why have a brain if you don’t use it? But I was raised Republican, and back then, it wasn’t a badge of shame.
Currently, about eight percent of federal tax revenue goes to paying interest on the national debt. It’s a huge burden. Our children are born owing nearly $100,000 each. The reason, of course, is that our legislators have caved to the super-rich and reduced their marginal tax rate so far that everyday people — Warren Buffet’s secretary, for example — pay a higher percentage of their income than the rich do. We don’t so much spend too much as take in too little. We need to implement a more progressive incremental tax rate. When Eisenhower was President, the highest tax bracket paid 91 percent; it’s 37 percent today. So why don’t we do as that fine Republican President did?
A wealth tax would do even more — much more, in fact — to pay off the national debt. And don’t say that we’ve never had a wealth tax. You pay one every year when you pay your property tax; if you rent, your landlord pays it and passes the bill on to you. So we wouldn’t so much impose a first-time wealth tax as raise it to get back what lower tax rates on the highest tax brackets have permitted some folks to accumulate. And the two percent wealth tax proposed by Senator Elizabeth Warren, its principal proponent, is hardly a burden. During the two years of the pandemic, American’s billionaires, on average, doubled their wealth. Taking back two percent of the 100 percent that they gained during those two years would leave them with 98 percent of that increase. Not one of them would go hungry. So I agree that we should retire the national debt, but we should do so in the only way that makes sense.
I also think that people who receive government benefits should work, if they have something to offer. The problem is that some of these folks are simply not able to do anything that anyone is willing to pay for. Job training might help them acquire marketable skills. But if job training would make them employable, why aren’t we training them right now? Why make them pay to become productive, tax-paying citizens. Train them, give them jobs, and then tax their income. That’s my definition of a wise investment. And it’s the right thing to do. People deserve to feel that they’re contributing. I LOVE my work, and I wish everyone could experience the same joy.
I’ve written a few times about China’s Social Credit Score, which sounds like little more than another way to spy on their citizens and keep the rabble-rousers under control. But after watching the insurrection in Washington on January 6, I feel a little envious of a country that can find and punish the guilty. A 1,000 of them have been charged, but all 15,000 went there for the same purpose, and I wish we knew all of their names. Republicans seem to want that kind of control only over “woke” people. I’m sure that a mechanism for social surveillance could turn into an oppressive tool for social control. But if we as a society could just find a way to get people to do the right things for the right reasons, what a wonderful world it would be.
I think that every person who comes into this country without a visa, or with one for that matter, should be issued a tracking device — by which I mean a cellular phone — that they MUST carry with them. The government needs to know where they are, and to be able to contact them. Wanting a better job is not a valid justification for refugee status, unless we need more workers (actually, we often do). And if we can’t accept the huge numbers of people who really do need a safe haven, maybe other developed countries can agree to accept their fair share. Moslems consider giving refuge to be a sacred duty, as do some Christians. I don’t know about other religions; I’ll Google it. If they don’t, what’s religion good for?
Joe Biden said during his campaign that “Ten percent of people are just no damn good.” I second that emotion. The death penalty can certainly do harm that can’t be undone, but it absolutely cuts down on recidivism. I’ll discuss it with God if and when I see her.
I can’t go along with many of the radical right’s notions. The obscene redefinition of the Second Amendment to increase profits for the weapons industry isn't something that educated people can go along with, because we can read the first sentence of said Amendment. And if you want to punish my granddaughter for terminating an unwanted pregnancy because God told you to, let’s step outside. But if you think that looters should be killed — especially swarthy ones — when the statutory punishment for breaking a store window and stealing merchandise is 18 months in prison, I question your devotion to law and order.
So I’m not likely to switch my vote, which has been for a Democrat ever since I voted for Nixon. But I’m willing to consider Republican proposals, and to accept the good ones. And it occasionally happens; even a broken clock is right twice a day.
