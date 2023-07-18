The Brinkley and Lunstad families are proud to announce the 2023 Jakie and Jamie Lunstad Memorial Scholarship winners.
Ainsley Prochnow of the College of the Sequoias and El Diamante High School and Isabella Mello of Hanford High School were honored. Also honored was Porterville Fair FFA Reserve Champion Steer winner Natalie Werthof who was honored in memory of Jackie and Jamie Lunstad.
In addition Kings County Fair all-around Best Dairy Show winner Jaylene Sozinho was the Milk Can Award winner in memory of Jamie Lunstad.