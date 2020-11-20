Local author and popular Recorder columnist, Brent Gill, will hold a book signing in front of The Porterville Recorder office at 115 E. Oak Ave. on Saturday, November 28 from 9 a.m. until Noon. For those who can’t make it on November 28, Gill will have a second signing the following week from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 5 in front of The Recorder office.
Gill has written two young people’s adventure books, Fire on Black Mountain, and the sequel, Snow on Black Mountain. Both books are suitable as Christmas gifts for young friends and family members. These entertaining stories contain no swearing, no sex, and no violence. The books are available for $14 each (cash, check, or credit card). Gill will be happy to sign and personalize them for anybody you choose.