In a text message, Tulare County board member Dennis Townsen reported the Board of Supervisors voted to open businesses in the county "all the way through Phase 3."
The message read “We just voted 3-2 to open all the way through Phase 3 and override the public health order. My motion, Crocker second and VanderPoel joined. Shuklian and Valero against. Tell Porterville Tulare County is open.”
Townsend reported board members Kuyler Crocker and Peter VanderPoel voted to override the public health order while Amy Shuklian and Eddie Valero voted against.
Phase 3 would allow such business openings as restaurants offering dine-in services at 50 percent capacity.