The Porterville Breakfast Lions Club will hold its annual ‘Swing for Sight’ golf tournament on October 16 at River Island Country Club.
The tournament is a four-player team scramble with a shotgun start at noon. Prizes will be awarded for the longest drive, closest to the pin, and top three low gross scores. Registration is $100 per player which includes lunch.
With a motto of “we serve,” the Lions Club is a global service network of volunteers who aim to make a difference in the local community. All proceeds from the tournament will stay in the Porterville area and benefit sight conservation efforts which sponsor eye care services and glasses for local individuals who can’t otherwise afford it. Proceeds will also support other Lions Club initiatives including youth scholarships, building projects at the Porterville Historical Museum and community projects.
Support the event as a tee sponsor or put together a team. For registration or more information on the golf tournament, call the event chair, Brian Burgdorf, (559) 306-7108.