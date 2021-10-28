At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were contacted by staff members at Strathmore Middle School about threats made by a student to “shoot up” the school.
Deputies began an investigation and obtained statements from witnesses about the details of the threat. The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old boy who's an 8th grader at the school.
After gathering evidence and statements, the boy was taken into custody for criminal threats toward a school site and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Based on their investigation, Deputies don't have further reason to believe there are any safety concerns toward any students, staff members or the school campus.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Dep. Corona or Sgt. Howser at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, (559) 733-6218.