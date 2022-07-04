If there's reform to the current process that led to the release of two suspects in a major fentanyl bust, it might be referred to as the 18-hour rule.
On Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning podcast on Monday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continued to criticize the process that led to the release of two suspects in a major fentanyl bust that happened on Friday, June 24. The suspects were released within 18 hours of their arrest.
Boudreaux said that needs to change. “You can't make that decision in the first 18 hours,” he said. He added suspects must remain in custody for a long enough time until a proper decision can be made.
“I'm all about rehabilitation,” Boudreaux said. “Giving people second and third chances.” But before that happens, Boudreaux said, “People need to be held in jail.
Jose Zendejas, 25 and Benito Madrigal, 19, were arrested as a result of a traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol in Tulare. After they were stopped by CHP Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit investigators were called to the area.
During the search, detectives found 151 packages, each containing 1,000 fentanyl pills at a value of more than $750,000.
But after the Tulare County Probation Department did a risk assessment it was determined the suspects were a “low risk” and they were released.
But on Hopper in the Morning, Boudreaux stated the suspects nor the Tulare County Sheriff's Office were interviewed. “That's not an assessment,” Boudreaux said. “That's a mistake.
Only limited information was presented to Judicial commissioner Mickey Verissimo, who made the decision to release the suspects, Boudreaux said. Boudreaux defended Verissimo and said she has unfairly been criticized.
“I consider her a friend of mine,” Boudreaux said. “She's a good judge and commissioner. She was going off of the assessment that was given by probation.”
The risk assessment looks at the chance of the suspects re-offending, not showing up in court and if their non-violent offenders is also taken in to consideration. Based on the information obtained, it was determined the suspects didn't have a criminal record.
But while the suspects gave their address as Washington, Boudreaux told Hopper “they're not from this country, they're not from this area. They're definitely drug traffickers.”
The large amount of fentanyl was discovered in large part due to a K-9 unit sniffing out the packages. Over the weekend while the suspects were released, Boudreaux said the K-9 unit kept sniffing something suspicious and eventually 2 kilos of cocaine and another 1,000 fentanyl pills were found in a hidden compartment.
Boudreaux talked to Hopper about the dangers of fentanyl, saying a father recently told him his son died from a fentanyl pill after ordering it online through an app. When talking about the fentanyl bust on June 24, Boudreaux added, “Arguably we saved 150,000 lives.”
Boudreaux said the process the probation department uses has filtered down from the state. “There's definitely faults in that system,” he said.
“It needs to be fixed,” added Boudreaux, continuing to state what he says is his frustration with the process.
Boudreaux said all of the various law enforcement agencies need to discuss ways to reform the system. “This is not a good system,” he said. “It's not working. It's a faulty system.”
“Let's revise it,” added Boudreaux, saying all those involved in the system should look at what they “need to do to make it better, make it work.”
Bail was originally set at $1 million for Zendejas and Madrigal. On Thursday the Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed a number of felony charges against both men.
Also on Thursday in Department 10, Judge Nathan Leedy rescinded the prior release on own recognizance order and issued an arrest warrant for both men. Bail was also set at $2.15 million.
An appearance date of July 21 has been scheduled. But as Boudreaux noted while there's always a chance, it will be difficult to apprehend the suspects.