Over the past week, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has raised concerns about a political agenda when it comes to the COVID-19 response through his Facebook posts.
But Boudreaux has also stated his general support of Govern Gavin Newsom's actions in his Facebook posts, although he did state he disagreed with the governor's directive to keep Orange County's beaches closed.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Boudreaux posted “hundreds of prisoners have been released her locally and thousands around the state of California.” Boudreaux didn't elaborate when he referred to hundreds of prisoners being released locally.
“Public safety is my priority to the people of Tulare County. I will continue to focus on criminals,” Boudreaux stated.”
Boudreaux added “My job is not to keep law abiding citizens from taking walks in their neighborhoods, walking in parks or along creeks and streams. People fishing along the lakeside and getting outside is not a criminal act.”
But Boudreaux did say his family doesn't congregate in large groups “and I ask that you don’t either.”
He went on to say, though, “However Exercise, fresh air and clearing the mind with a walk outside is healthy. I will not enforce upon you that which I would not enforce upon my own family.”
About the governor's directive on keeping Orange County's beaches closed, Boudreaux said “I am not in favor of this directive and my optimism is suffering. This is hard on us all but to expect people to completely sit isolated in their homes is just not reasonable.”
Boudreaux went on to say, “We must stay home when sick, we must wash our hands, maintain social distancing. We are a smart California and people understand and know what is right.
“I will continue to protect and serve this county and the people who live here. I will continue to focus on a safe place to live. I will arrest criminals who violate the law, and look out for the best interests of our communities.”
On Monday Boudreaux's statements were more supportive of the governor. “I really believe our Governor is moving forward to reopening California with precautionary limits,” he said.
Boudreaux went on to say “I have had conversations with families where they are concerned for their loved ones with preexisting medical conditions. I completely understand those concerns. So precautionary steps are needed as we move forward.
“I recognize there are people who have pre existing conditions who are most at risk of being exposed to COVID-19. We praise our medical providers as well as all of our men and women in emergency services.”
But also on Monday, Boudreaux expressed his concern about the early release of prisoners. “Let me be clear. We must still practice safe social distancing and listen to safe recommendations but we can not turn a blind eye to the political agendas which impact our quality of life and belief in the constitution,” he stated.
“I still believe political agendas have been implemented outside the scope of need. An example is early releasing prisoners from jail.”
But on Monday, Boudreaux also stated, “We should all embrace the plan of our Governor.”
On Sunday, though, Boudreaux posted his concern the state government was using COVID-19 to accelerate its agenda.
He mentioned attacking gun rights, releasing prisoners, housing the homeless to attacking property rights. “Financing the bullet train is likely next,” he stated.
Also on Sunday, Boudreaux stated, “It is time to begin phasing a reopening plan for California.Phasing a plan to reopen would still require smart social distancing, washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.
“No other time in history have we quarantined the healthy. Quarantine those who are sick with quality health care. Phasing means to do so with a smart plan.”
Boudreaux also posted this when it came to the origin of COVID-19: “So the questions remain. This COVID-19 was created in China for what purpose exactly? Who knew about the development of this virus? (In a Lab). I truly believe the truth will come out and people will be held accountable.”
Boudreaux also went on to say: “I recognize the hard work of our health care providers. They are amazing!!?Prayers for them all.”
He also stated on his Facebook post on Monday: “I stand behind all my comments both today and yesterday.”