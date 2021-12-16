Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has vehemently denied the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California's claim that his department has failed to provide adequate prenatal care to its inmates.
Boudreaux also accuses the ACLU of mischaracterizing the situation in his department. The ACLU announced it had sent a letter to Boudreaux's department on November 18, accusing the department of not providing adequate prenatal care.
The ACLU's letter focused on three women, who the organization claimed, had reached a dangerous level when it came to their health due to the department's lack of prenatal care. The ACLU went on to claim the three women received the prenatal care they needed after being released from jail and all three had successful pregnancies.
“In light of recent allegations made against the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office regarding inadequate medical care for pregnant and menstruating inmates within Tulare County Detention Facilities, I can assure the public these accusations are quite frankly inaccurate, and, yet another attempt by the ACLU to paint a false narrative about the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office,” Boudreaux said.
“The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has always, not only complied, but exceeded compliance requirements when it comes to the constitutional rights of inmates. I am aware of the inaccurate statements made by all three inmates and vehemently deny them.
“I insist on strict oversight as it pertains to the mental and physical health of all inmates, including those who are pregnant. And I am confidant in the sound care these women received that goes above and beyond state guidelines.”
Boudreaux added the health and welfare of all inmates at Tulare County facilities is a top priority. “The goal is to prepare the men and women that are incarcerated on the inside, for a meaningful and productive life on the outside,” said.
Tulare County Counsel also wrote a letter to the ACLU in response to its letter on behalf of the sheriff's department.
“Sheriff Boudreaux and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) takes any complaint about the care
provided to inmates very seriously, including any complaint regarding the adequacy of prenatal care,” county counsel's letter states.
The letter states TCSO contracts with Wellpath to provide healthcare for inmates and the department also works closely with Tulare County health and Human Services and Wellpath “to ensure that inmates are provided appropriate care.”
While the letter states as far as the three women the ACLU referred to, the county can't address confidential medical information about those three women, but added, “However pleased be advised that pregnant inmates receive regular checkups and exams from medical professionals, are offered meals consistent with a balanced diet, and receive educational information.”
The ACLU also claimed TCSO wasn't following the law when it came to providing prenatal care. “In your letter you indicate that certain legal requirements are absent from TCSO policies,” county counsel's letter stated.
In its response county counsel went on to state: “We have reviewed the corresponding TCSO policies. Policy 706, which was provided to Dylan Verner-Crist of your office on March 18, 2021, in response to a Public Records Act Request, addresses the legal requirements outlined in your letter.”
County counsel's letter does state the language in the policies as related to community-based programs could be clearer, but TCSO “will clarify accordingly.” The letter also states TCSO jail staff has access to the policies via Lexipol.
As far as care for female inmates, the letter states: “all Facilities that house female inmates maintain an ample supply of menstrual hygienic products provided at no cost to inmates. Tulare County Detentions Facilities also go through regular inspections conducted by the Board of State Community Corrections, County Health & Human Services Agency, and the Tulare County Grand Jury to ensure that the needs of inmates are met.”
The letter concludes by stating: “Sheriff Boudreaux will continue to make the health and wellness of all inmates inside Tulare County facilities a top priority.”