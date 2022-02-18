Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has been in a running battle with the American Civil Liberties Union Northern California for almost two years now. On Thursday morning on Kent Hopper's Hopper in the Morning podcast, Boudreaux took the gloves off so to speak.
Boudreaux continued to criticize the ACLU Northern California, stating it was outright lying when it came to the claims about his department — and other sheriff's departments in the state as well.
“The ACLU's popping off about things they don't know what they're talking about,” Boudreaux said on Hopper's podcast. “Just because the ACLU says something doesn't make it factual and it doesn't make it true.”
Boudreaux also criticized the media for going along with the ACLU's narrative. The ACLU “reaches out to the media” with their own narrative “and typically the media report it,” Boudreaux said.
Over the past two years the ACLU has criticized and filed legal challenges against Boudreaux's department concerning its COVID protocols, stating the department hasn't followed the proper protocols to keep inmates safe. The ACLU also late last year accused Boudreaux's department of not providing the proper medical for female inmates who are pregnant.
He also defended sheriff's departments across the state. “The sheriff's departments up and down the state of California are trying to do the right thing,” Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux has consistently denied the claims of the ACLU that his department hasn't properly followed protocols when it comes to protecting the health and safety of inmates as far as COVID is concerned. To the contrary, Boudreaux, said his department has done more concerning that issue than any other sheriff's department in the state.
He said a federal judge has stated his department is “doing so much” when it comes to protecting the health and safety of inmates concerning COVID and it would take an “act of God” to protect inmates from COVID. “We have the transcripts,” Boudreaux said.
He also added there is legislation being developed in Sacramento that follows the ACLU's narrative.
As far as the issue of providing care for pregnant inmates, Boudreaux said “I can't get into it” as far as specifics because of potential litigation. “We're hoping to have our day in court,” Boudreaux said. “We'll have our day in court.”
And he did say about the ACLU's claims concerning the department's care of pregnant women, “we have all the facts and evidence to prove to the contrary.”
He added as far as the sanitary conditions of the county's jails his department exceeds standards. “I want to go above industry standards and that's what we've done,” he said.
He welcomed anyone to visit the jails, adding he has given that offer to the ACLU, but the ACLU hasn't accepted. “We want you to come visit our jails,” he said.
Boudreaux also said the county's jails “are as clean as hospitals we walk through.”
He said what's heard is when the ACLU takes action against his department but “what you don't hear is when we win. You don't hear that.”
Boudreaux also accused the ACLU of “cookie-cutter” tactics, saying the ACLU has filed similar complaints against sheriff's departments as his department in Northern and Southern California as well.
The ACLU of Northern California has also issued a report criticizing Central Valley Sheriff's Departments, stating they're not following Senate Bill 54, the so-called “sanctuary” law, which limits local and state resources that can be used by federal immigration authorities. The ACLU claims Central Valley Sheriff's Departments are violating standards of the law when it comes to turning over inmates to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, authorities.
“Another lie,” Boudreaux said. “It's a lie. I'm going to call it like it is.”
Boudreaux said 25 inmates in the county in the most violent, egregious cases have been turned over.
He also said his opposition to SB 54 has been over simplified.