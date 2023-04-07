Those who are served by the Del Oro Water District received good news on Thursday when the district announced bottled water was no longer necessary.
The district announced its water had passed bacteriological testing so bottled water was no longer necessary for drinking and cooking.
On March 10 the district notified customers of Del Oro California Pines there was a problem with the drinking water and were advised to stop using the water due to concerns with contamination following mainline breaks caused by the flooding. Residents who lived south of the Tule River who were supplied by the mainline were affected. As a result the district was providing bottled water for residents at River Island Country Club.