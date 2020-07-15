The Porterville Public Library is back in business.
Since the tragic fire that destroyed the Porterville City Library on February 18, the library’s services have effectively been on hold for the most part. But beginning Saturday that’s going to change.
Call it the Porterville Outdoor Library.
The library will begin is Grab-N-Go Pop Up operation from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 18 with its Gran-N-Go Kickoff at Centennial Plaza on Main Street. The operation will then continue from 8 a.m. To noon Monday through Saturday.
There’s no limit to the number of books one can pick up. “You can take as many books as you want,” library assistant Karina Galindo said.
“We have a lot,” said Galindo, adding there will be “thousands” of books available. “I don’t think we’ll run out.”
Galindo said children’s, adult, young adult, fiction and non-fiction books will be available. She added as the Pop-N-Go Pop Up is held on a daily basis at Centennial Park, the supply of books available will be updated.
As far as COVID-19 is concerned strict guidelines will be enforced such as wearing a face covering will be required along with social distancing.
But traditional library rules have effectively been done away with. No library card will be required. There will be no due date. And no fines.
The Porterville Library has been providing its story time on Facebook and now it will have an outdoor library of sorts.
And it’s no surprise people quickly expressed their pleasure when the library posted about the event on Facebook on Tuesday.
For more information, call 784-0177 or visit portervillelibrary.org or www.facebook.com/portervillelibrary