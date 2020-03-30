The dedication of the Veterans Memorial at Porterville College has led retired PC administrator Steve Schultz to write a book about those from Porterville High School who served in Vietnam.
“WE Marched Through Hell — A Rural High School's Service in the Vietnam War and and Life in is Aftermath” chronicles the stories of those from this area who served in Vietnam.
Schultz, who now lives in Terra Bella, worked in different capacities for 27 years at PC. He served 12 years as the school's Vice President of Student Services.
He retired in 2016 and was inducted into the Porterville College Foundation Hall of Fame, receiving the PC Distinguished Alumni Award.
“About two years prior to my retirement, I requested reassignment from administration back into faculty due to a miltary-service connected hearing disability that was making the life of an administrator rather challenging,” Schultz said.
Before retiring Schultz began the effort along with Rotary International to build the veterans memorial at PC. Schultz also requested to work on the development of PC's first ever Veterans Resource Center and was assigned that duty by then PC president Rosa Carlson.
When Schultz retired, Greg Meister took over the effort to lead the development of the memorial. When the memorial was dedicated last year, Schultz spoke at the ceremony and it was then he got the idea to write the book, he said.
At the ceremony there was a booklet that included short stories about each of the veterans who had a brick in the memorial.
“While reading the booklet, I remembered when the Vietnam War veterans came home from the war and they were encouraged not to say anything and just blend back into society,” Schultz said. “So, in essence, a good part of our country's history and our local history were not being told.
“So when reading the profiles in the dedication booklet, I got the idea to write a book and focus it on our local Vietnam veterans from Porterville High School. The main purpose of the book was to give them an opportunity to tell their stories.”
The book tells their stories from high school to the present. “The book is not just about their experiences in Vietnam,” Schultz said.
“And the book is not just about.” Schultz added there's a chapter on how the Vietnam War affected family members and friends of those who served in the war.
Schultz has provided a copy of the book to family members and friends of veterans and others who participated in helping provide stories for the book. The message from Schultz to those who provided stories for the book:
“I truly hope that my recollections of the stories that you shared with me that I included in the book are accurate and appropriate descriptions. It was a pleasure getting to know each of you and I appreciated your willingness to share with me some of your experiences and circumstances relating to the Vietnam War.”
The book's cover features high school senior
photos of 26 men who served in Vietnam. “It was designed for a purpose and, I believe, the design captures the essence of what I was looking for when I presented my cover ideas to the publisher,” Schultz said.
The title of the book has the emphasis on “WE” in all caps. “When I was doing research for the book, I found that many books that were written about Vietnam War experiences often focused on just one person writing about himself, one unit, or one battle,” Schultz said.
“This book, however, focuses on a collection of people with various responsibilities” in the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines, Schultz added. “No one person, no one unit, or no one branch of service is emphasized more than another in the book. So I wanted the word 'WE' to be emphasized in the title to underscore the collectivity of who the book is about.”
The photos of all those on the cover are of those who came home from the war. “But behind everyone who came home is a memory of someone who did not,” Schultz said.
Behind the title and photos on the cover is a subtle photo of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park. That memorial contains 40 names of those from the area who were killed in Vietnam.
Schultz is taking no royalties from the book. But royalties from the book will be used for scholarships for PC students.
Schultz has started a $500 scholarship for PC students called “Family Ties to Vietnam” that will be awarded to academically qualified students who have a family member who served in Vietnam, such as grandparents, great grandparents, uncles, grand uncles or cousins.
Those who would like to donate to the scholarship can contact Ramona Chiapa at 559-791-2308 or ramona.chipa@portervillecollege.edu.
“This book is not for my personal gain because I could not take a dime from these veterans,” Schultz said. “They experienced what is in the book. I only wrote about it.”
Once the nation gets past the coronavirus, Schultz plans to hold book fairs at PC's Veterans Resource Center and hopes to include veterans depicted in the book at those book fairs.
“I don't want to do those book fairs myself because this book is about them, not me, and I'd want them there for people to meet them and maybe the veterans can sign their book, too,” Schultz said.
The book is available to be purchased in hard copy or paperback on Amazon and the book's publisher, Outskirtpress at www.outskirtpress.com/wemarchedthroughhell. This is the website for the book which includes testimonials. Those who order from this website will receive a 10 percent discount.
When ordering on Amazon, in the search bar type “We Marched Through Hell,” and click on the book. The book should also be available on Kindle by next week.
Typical prices of the book range from $22 to $41 depending on which website is used and is determined by the size of the book, which has more than 400 pages and 80 pictures.