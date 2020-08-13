Tulare County Rescue Divers recovered the body of a Springville man at Lake Kaweah on Wednesday.
The divers located the body of 35-year-old Joshua Leever. Leever drowned in the Northeast end of the lake, near the Kaweah Recreational Boat Launch.
Family members told Deputies Leever had been swimming near the back of the boat without a life jacket when he suddenly went under and didn't come back up. Deputies don't believe alcohol was involved in the accident.
Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were originally called to Lake Kaweah after a report of a possible drowning. The TCSO Dive team and Boating Unit conducted the search with help from Tulare County Fire and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.