Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 224 and Road 220 in Lindsay for a body found in an orchard by a worker.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit have taken over the scene and investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Investigations at (559) 802-9563 or (800) 808-0488.
Anonymous information about the crime can be reported via Tipnow email tcso@tipnow.net, text or voicemail at 559-725-4194, or download the Tipnow app for Android or Apple phones.