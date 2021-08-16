Around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives were notified by the Department of Public Safety Tule River Tribal Police Department a body was found on the Reservation.
The TCSO's Crime Lab was able to positively identify the victim as 39-year-old Garret Franco.
Franco was reported missing by his family on August 4. After that, TCSO Detectives, the TCSO Search and Rescue Team, the TCSO Unmanned Ariel Vehicle, and the TCSO Swift Water Dive Rescue Team spent multiple days with the Department of Public Safety looking for Franco.
At this time, the TCSO Homicide Unit is still actively investigating what led up to Franco’s death. Though the death appears suspicious in nature, no evidence of foul play has been found. An autopsy will be performed in hopes of determining Franco’s cause of death.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Bryan Clower and/or Detective Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.