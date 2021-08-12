A body of a deceased person was found on the Tule River Reservation on Tuesday night.Around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were notified by the Department of Public Safety Tule River Tribal Police Department a body was found on the Reservation.
TCSO Homicide Detectives took over the investigation and were actively following all tips.
Detectives won’t release the identity until an autopsy is completed.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Bryan Clower and/or Detective Jose Melendez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com