During Tuesday’s short meeting of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, the board learned the most recent statistics for the suicide rates in the county and what resources are available for those who have been impacted by suicide. They also adopted a proclamation in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month.
Natalie Bolin, the Mental Health Director with Health and Human Services Agency, introduced Darcy Massey and Jackie Jones who have spent years serving on the county’s Suicide Task Force. The task force promotes a suicide free county and was formed after the county was experiencing high suicide rates. Massey brought forward the last two and a half years of suicide statistics for the county.
In 2021, the county experienced 35 suicides, mostly male and by gun. In 2022, the rate increased to 43 suicides which were also mostly by gun.
As of July 19, 2023, the county has experienced 30 suicides ranging in cause from overpass jumps, guns, ligature and overdose.
“I just wanted to note too that within the last ten years males died by suicide four times as often as females, which is a high number and why we want to do a lot of outreach to veterans and other organizations where there are a lot of males involved,” said Massey.
The presentation was taken over by Jones who briefed the board on the Tulare County LOSS Team. The Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide (LOSS) team meets with those freshly impacted by a suicide loss and offers resources and comfort.
“The goal of the LOSS team is to connect the survivors of suicide to resources and hope,” said Jones.
This November will mark the LOSS Team’s 10 year anniversary. Over the years, the team has met and provided resources to more than 400 people. Jones stressed the team and the resources offered are available to anyone.
Before the board adopted the proclamation for National Suicide Prevention Month, Vice Chair Larry Micari thanked Bolin and her team for the efforts they put towards reducing suicide rates in the county.
“A little bit of prevention goes a long way,” said Micari.
Micari paused the meeting to ask for a moment of silence in remembrance of those in the county who lost their lives to suicide.
The last matter of business before the supervisors on Tuesday was a change to the ordinance code as it pertains to the Tulare County Museum.
General Services Agency Deputy Director Kyle Taylor explained the museum board has evolved and the ordinance code needs to be updated to realign with current board operations. Part of the ordinance change included updating the museum board bylaws to reflect the current duties of the board.
In addition, Supervisor Pete Vander Poel nominated Supervisor Amy Shuklian as the ex-officio member of the museum board before nominating himself as the alternate ex-officio museum board member.
The ordinance change and member nomination was unanimously approved.
The supervisor’s consent calendar was approved in full with no comments made. Items approved included beginning plans for the expansion of the Woodville Landfill and the expansion of confidentiality of voter registration information for public safety officials and qualified workers.
As the Woodville Landfill nears its capacity, the need for expansion is imminent. The planned two million cubic yard expansion should extend the landfill’s life by eight years and must include a composite based liner system and a way to collect and recover any liquids that may be captured in the liner. The county has contracted APTIM Environmental and Infrastructure, LLC, to develop plans and specifications for the expansion.
With the approval for the expansion of confidentiality through the Registrar of Voters, specified public safety officials and qualified employees can apply to keep their personal information from appearing on voter information. This will allow public safety and government workers to keep information such as their address, telephone number and email address from appearing on any rosters or reports.