With a quick approval of its consent calendar on Tuesday, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors moved the first stage of needed repairs of the Friant/ Kern Canal to reality.
The action on the Friant/kern Canal was approved by the board during its meeting on Tuesday. Repairs on a 33-mile stretch of the canal is set to begin early next year. The project will restore a portion of the canal from Avenue 208 between Strathmore and Lindsay to north Kern County. The project will increase the canal’s delivery capacity.
In the board’s action, it approved a cost recovery agreement with the Friant Water Authority for the county to be reimbursed for its costs on the project. The agreement will enable the county to be reimbursed for costs previously incurred on the project, including costs incurred prior to execution of the Cost Recovery Agreement retroactive to April 1, 2019.
The Cost Recovery Agreement will also allow for county reimbursement of all proposed or anticipated costs through the conclusion of the project. The county began working with the Friant Water Authority on the project on April 1, 2019.
A Memorandum of Understanding between the county and Friant Water Authority will also be developed and will be presented to the board in January. All costs to the county are to be paid by the Friant Water Authority.
Two other local projects were approved as part of the consent calendar. The purchase of land by the county for a new county branch library in Springville was approved.
The land is located at 35701 Highway 190 and the cost to the county is $127,500. The property is owned by Franklin Eugene Baughman and Shirlee Ann Baughman.
The county staff report states the property is ideal for a library. The close of escrow is anticipated on January 25.
Also approved was a bid from Don Berry Construction of Kingsburg of $94,700 for a pedestrian crossing project on East Orange Avenue at John J. Doyle School. The project will include the installation of solar powered flashing lights, advance flashing lights, ADA Ramps, minor paving, signing and striping.
Berry Construction’s bid was $56,383 lower than the estimated cost.