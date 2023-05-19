Burton Middle School students Marcelina Cabatu, Alexa Quezada, Jasiene Rodriguez and Ezecue Leon were among the top winners at the Slick Rock Film Festival.
The Slick Rock Film Festival awards ceremony was held last Friday at Visalia's Fox Theatre. The Burton students won the top prize in the General Public Service Announcement Middle School category for their film “Your Life Matters. Our Lives Matter.”
There were more than 440 films entered in 17 categories from middle and high school students across six Central Valley counties in the Slick Rock Film Festival.
Slick Rock is supported by the Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force, ABC30, EECU, Kaweah Health, and Tulare County Health and Human Services Programs Operation Prevention, Tobacco-Free Coalition, and the Alcohol & Other Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services.
For more information on Slick Rock and to see the winning films, visit www.tcoe.org/SlickRock/Winners.