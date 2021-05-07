Students in Burton Middle School's Leadership program have partnered with Family Crisis Center for their community project to organize a hygiene kit drive-thru to assist the homeless and others in need.
The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Burton Middle School parking lot. All donations will be given to the Family Crisis Center. Hygiene kits that include such items as toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, combs, shampoo, conditioner, hand sanitizer, and wipes, baby wipes and non-perishable food such as crackers, nuts, dried fruit will be put together.
Any of these items can be donated at the drive-thru. Those who aren't able to make it on Saturday, May 15 are asked to place donations in reusable bags and drop them off by Wednesday, May 12 at Burton Middle School, 1155 N. Elderwood. For more information, call 781-2671.