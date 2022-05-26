The Burton Bulldog Band did what they know how to do – play, dazzle, win, repeat. Yes, they did it again – captured more trophies than any other participating band on Saturday at the Kingsburg Band Review at the Kingsburg Swedish Festival, hosted by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce.
And by the time the day was over, Burton had collected six trophies – five of them for first-place wins in Visual, General Effect, Color Guard, Drum Major and the Overall Parade Sweepstakes, and one second-place finish in Music.
“School easily could of took a step back after COVID but the BMS band kept their foot on the gas,” said Band Director Jack Amaral. “All of the students rose to the high level of expectation. I am very proud of the hard work these students have put in.”
But even with all the practice, the students still felt the nerves as they awaited the results.
“I was nervous when they would announce the drum major awards at all the competitions,” said Drum Major Aleena Juarez. “It was always a relief when I finished at the top.”
It’s something she has done again and again. Juarez also racked up awards at other competitions this school year, including first place at Kingsburg, first place at the Pismo Beach Band Review, and second place wins at the Fresno Fair, Fowler and Visalia band reviews.
The band was fresh off their performance down Main Street Disneyland on April 29 where Juarez also led the band.
“When we marched down Main Street Disneyland, I was very nervous seeing all those people,” Juarez said. “But it was also really fun and I had a good time and made a lot of memories that I will always remember.”
Front Banner band member Jaylee Alvarico agreed.
“Getting the opportunity to march in the Disneyland parade was nerve racking, but I enjoyed every single moment of it,” Alvarico said. “It’s always a great honor to be the first unit leading the band down the street.”
With a current 86 total students in the band, the band will lose 25 band members to high school – 20 to Monache High, three to Summit Collegiate High School, and one to Porterville High. The band is also losing 13 auxiliary students who are leaving.
But the band is ready to welcome in their new seventh graders, some of which are already practicing with the band, to continue the award-winning tradition.
Participating and practicing with the band this year were under-class students from Buckley Elementary School, sixth graders Anetta Arouche on flute, Isiah Munoz, alto sax, Alyssa Marin, clarinet, Nerissa Valdez, trumpet – and fourth grader Emma Born on Clarinet.
Stepping up next year to lead the band will be current seventh-grade drum majors Yara Touma and Faith Baddu – both of whom will be traveling to Redlands this summer to work and train with the best drum majors in California to prepare for the upcoming competition season which starts in October.
“I’m a little nervous to be stepping into the role as the Burton Bulldog Drum Major,” said Baddu. “I am excited to go to drum major camp in Redlands and learn from the instructors. I know I will work hard to prepare for the competitions and parades for the upcoming school year.”
It will be a busy summer for the band as the BMS Bulldog Band and Burton School District are also in the process of working on designing and purchasing new band uniforms for the upcoming year, replacing the existing uniforms that have been around for the last 18 years.
“This year has been a very successful year for the BMS Marching Band and Mr. Amaral,” said band parent Katie Chandler. “The kids worked hard and spent many hours practicing and deserved every trophy they won. Mr. Amaral is a great teacher who will be missed by all of the kids who are moving on to ninth grade.”
The Burton Bulldog Band also expressed gratitude and said they would like to thank all the parents and family members, and the Burton School District Board of Trustees for supporting the band through the year.