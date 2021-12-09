A representative for Bloom Farms said they should be chosen to establish Porterville's third cannabis dispensary at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting.
Maria Marrero, who represented Bloom Farms, spoke during the public comment period toward the end of Tuesday's meeting. Bloom Farms has also stated it has sought legal counsel when it comes to the city selection process for a third dispensary.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the council began to discuss the process of selecting an applicant to operate a third cannabis dispensary. At its meeting on December 21 the council will consider authorizing the Request For Proposal process to accept applicants for that dispensary. That would lead to the city beginning to accept applications on January 3.
It's the city's intent to establish a “wholly-locally owned” cannabis dispensary as the third cannabis dispensary. That was an issue with the first two cannabis dispensary awarded to Cannabis Culture Club and Haven which will operate dispensaries downtown.
Both have local ownership, but also include owners from Southern California. The council approved ordinances for both to operate dispensaries in the city earlier this year. City Manager John Lollis said both operations are currently going through the building permit process.
The city has defined a “wholly-locally owned” as “an owner who currently resides and/or owns a business within Porterville's Urban Area Boundary. They owner must have also resided or owned a business in Porterville for at least three years.”
The city's cannabis ad hoc committee added “IF the applicant is an entity other an individual, each and every member of the entity must meet the definition of local.”
At Tuesday's meeting Marrero stated since Bloom Farms already met that criteria during the application process in which the first two dispensaries were awarded it should be awarded the third dispensary. Bloom Farms contends it was the highest scoring wholly-locally owned applicant and stated its the only wholly-locally owned applicant that's still interested that met all the requirements in the original application process. Therefore it should be awarded the third dispensary, Bloom Farms claims.
“We met every deadline you put before us,” Marrero said. In contending a new application process shouldn't be necessary, Marrero said in Bloom Farms, “you already had what your asking.
“We met every obligation you put before us. Many did not. It's sad that you guys don't honor your own words. You've been stringing us along.”
Bonus points were awarded for local ownership in the first application process. Bloom Farms has also taken exception that, stating bonus points shouldn't have been awarded and if those bonus points weren't awarded they would have been the overall highest scoring applicant.
Lollis said bonus points wouldn't be awarded this time since the dispensary would have to be under “entirely local ownership.”
If the council approves the RFP process at its December 21 meeting, the application deadline for the third dispensary would be February 4. A review of applications would be done by February 18 and the process to complete and correct applications would be done by February 25.
A committee review of applications would be done by March 28 and interviews with the council would be done on April 20. The application would be selected 30 days after the interviews which would set the process for an ordinance to be approved for the third dispensary to potentially happen in the summer.
UNDERGROUND WORK
The council approved a resolution for an underground utility project to be done on Morton Avenue between Main Street and Roche Avenue, although Porterville resident Brock Neely said he still doesn't believe Southern California is paying its fair share for the project.
The deadline for the city to have Morton as an active project was January 1 and the council made it an active project with its action on Tuesday. The city has accumulated nearly $1.8 million in work credits — a little more than $1 million from SCE and $750,000 from the county.
But SCE's share still isn't enough, Neely said. He stated SCE has asked for 11 rate increases and has been granted eight. He added SCE's stock holders have received record dividends over the past two years.
“I think they should pay a little more of their share than the taxpayers,” Neely said. “They're gauging us already.”
The project involves converting overhead electric equipment to underground facilities and will take three to five years. Lollis said the city will make an effort for the project to coincide with roadwork that needs to be done on Morton Avenue.
He said the project makes sense as it coincides with similar work already done between Plano and Roche and added Rails To Trails and the new Sequoia National Forest headquarters is located in that area.
The city had originally planned to do similar work on Division Street between Olive and Putnam but that project has become to cost prohibitive at nearly $3.7 million and it also doesn't meet the eligibility standards.
City councilmember Martha A. Flores expressed disappointment the Division project couldn't be done as it would provide needed improvements to downtown. But Lollis said there are potentially other programs that could fund that project.