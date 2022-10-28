Bloom Farms is on the verge of receiving what it has maintained it should have received all along: An agreement to establish a wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary in the city of Porterville.
Bloom Farms has received the highest score of the three applicants for the wholly-locally owned cannabis dispensary, which will be the third cannabis dispensary in Porterville. City staff is recommending the Porterville City Council direct it to enter into negotiations for a development agreement with Bloom Farms to establish the dispensary at the council's next meeting. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bloom Farms, Uncle Green and Main Street Apothecary went through an independent review process and were interviewed by council members during a meeting on Monday. After that process Bloom Farms received the highest score of the three.
Bloom Farms stated it has been waiting for a long time to be considered as the top candidate for a cannabis dispensary as it has gone through the process for three years. Two other candidates were selected when Bloom Farms went through the first round of applications.
Bloom Farms added it's “very appreciative” it has received the top score, adding the community would be happy if it would be awarded the dispensary. Bloom Farms dispensary would be located at the former Bob Fields Jewelry building on Main Street.
Up to 50 points could have been awarded through the third party, independent review. Each council member then had the chance to interview the three candidates during Monday's morning and could have awarded up to 10 points.
A total of 100 points was set to be awarded but council member Kellie Carrillo wasn't at Monday's meeting, so it ended up being a total of 90 points that could have been awarded. Council members didn't know the independent score when they interviewed the candidates and submitted their scores to city attorney Julia Lew within a half hour at the end of the meeting.
Bloom Farms received 72.5 points out of 90 while Uncle Green and Main Street Apothecary each received 69.5 points. Bloom Farms received 43.5 points out of 50 in the independent review while Uncle Green received 41.5 points and Main Street Apothecary received 37.5 points.
Mayor Martha Flores gave all three candidates a perfect score of 10. Council member Lawana Tate gave Uncle Green and Main Street Apothecary a perfect score of 10 while giving Bloom Farms a score of 8.
Council member Milt Stowe gave Bloom Farms a 9, Uncle Green a 7 and Main Street Apothecary an 8. Council member Don Weyhrauch was the most critical as he gave Bloom Farms a score of only 2, Uncle Green a score of just 1 and Main Street Apothecary a score of 4.
BUSINESS PERMITS
As part of Tuesday's agenda the council has received a report on business permit activity and there was a sharp decline in the first quarter of the 2022-2023 fiscal year this fall as compared to the first quarter of 2021-2022.
There were 11 residential permits issued during the first quarter of this year as opposed to 38 issued during the same time last year. There was one commercial permit issued this fall as compared to three at the same time last year.
Skate Park Shade Structure
As part of its consent calendar the council is set to provide some shade for those who use the Veterans Park Skate Park. The city has received a $178,000 state grant and the council directed the city to use the grant for a shade structure, solar lights and to add skate elements.
The city has begun that process, receiving bids from four vendors it has used before for the shade structure. The lowest bid of a little more than $53,200 came from Zoom Recreation.
The council is set to approve the bid as part of its consent calendar. With the 10 percent contingency the total cost of the shade structure will be a little more than $58,500.
POLICE VEHICLE PURCHASES
The Porterville Police Department annually purchases vehicles it needs. The department stated after careful evaluation it has determined 10 of its vehicles need to be replaced.
Among the 10 vehicles to be purchased is a vehicle for its homeless/crisis outreach team. It has also been determined three administrative Dodge Chargers can be converted to patrol vehicles.
The department stated due to strong fiscal management and contributions to the vehicle depreciation plan, funding for the replacement vehicles is available.
The department is set to purchase four unmarked Ford Explorers as administrative vehicles at a cost of nearly $240,000 from National Auto Fleet Group.The department is also set to purchase a still to be determined three unmarked vehicles for its investigations unit, two unmarked vehicles to be determined for training and one marked police vehicle for its homeless/crisis intervention specialist.
The department is asking the council to authorize the purchase of those six vehicles at a cost not to exceed $291,000. Staff is also asking for a 10 percent contingency based on the market.
The cost of converting the three Dodge Chargers to patrol cars will be $20,000. The department is also requesting the purchase of eight radios for the vehicles at a cost of more than $43,300.
In addition the department is requesting the purchase of 11 Dell laptop Mobile Data Terminals at a total cost of about $50,000.
Total cost for the vehicles and equipment will be $670,000. The homeless/crisis outreach vehicle will be funded by federal American Rescue Plan funds received by the city. The council is set to approve the police department's entire request as part of its consent calendar.
CENTENNIAL PARK MURAL
As part of its consent calendar the council will approve an agreement with Fine Art Conservation Laboratories to begin the restoration of the Marching Through Time Mural at Centennial Park at a cost of $38,227.
FACL's work will consist of two phases with the first phase focusing on stopping deterioration. After that's done the artist will then undertake pictorial restoration. Once the artist has finished that work, FACL will perform phase two of the project, which will be the application of a protective layers that will ensure greater longevity than what happened with past varnish layers.
As part of its consent calendar the council will consider placing on its agenda for its November 15 meeting as a scheduled matter a proposal to make sure Gibbons between Plano to Main is established as the Truck Route for that area. Flores received a letter from Richard Hatfield requesting the council address the issue and Flores has had the matter be placed on the consent calendar so it can be considered on November 15.
Hatfield's letter stated the area has been in the county and he has the understand that Gibbons was established as a Truck Route by the county. But Hatfield wrote in his letter since the city has repaved Worth Avenue, Yates and Roche between S. Plano and Main, it's become apparent large trucks prefer passing over those roads. He said the number of 18-wheelers on those roads is increasing and are “pounding through our residential streets.”
FIREWORKS SALES
As a scheduled matter the council will take a look at if any changes need to be made to the policy in which fireworks sales are made in the city. In recent years the council has placed more restrictions on the sale of fireworks in the city, including the prohibition of the sale of such fireworks as Piccolo Petes.