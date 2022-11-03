After it received the highest score in the process, the Porterville City Council approved a motion for city staff to negotiate a development agreement with Bloom Farms to establish a third cannabis dispensary in the city.
But it was a 3-2 vote in which the council approved to negotiate a development agreement with Bloom Farms. And the ultimate action came after a motion by council member Don Weyhrauch to a negotiate a development agreement with Main Street Apothecary, one of the three applicants, failed by a 3-2 vote.
There were three candidates who were considered after being determined to have qualified for the wholly-locally owned dispensary, the third dispensary, to be placed in the city: Bloom Farms, Uncle Green and Main Street Apothecary.
The vote to ultimately approve negotiating a development agreement with Bloom Farms came after representatives from all three made their final case and representatives from Uncle Green and Main Street Apothecary also expressed their concern about the process.
Once the city and Bloom Farms can negotiate a development agreement that will come back to the council for approval.
After Weyhrauch made his motion council member Lawana Tate seconded the motion. The motion failed, however, as Weyhrauch and Tate voted yes but council members Kellie Carrillo and Milt Stowe and Mayor Martha A. Flores voted no.
Flores then made a motion to negotiate a development agreement with Bloom Farms and Weyhrauch seconded the motion. Flores, Weyhrauch and Tate voted in favor of the motion while Stowe and Carrillo voted against.
City staff recommended the council approve it to negotiate a development agreement with Bloom Farms based on it being awarded the highest score. But outgoing Porterville Unified School District Jim Carson took exception to that during oral communications and also to The Recorder reporting Bloom Farms was on the verge of being chosen based on having the highest score. Carson said city staff and The Recorder “jumped the gun a bit.”
Bloom Farms was awarded 72.5 points out of a possible 90 while Uncle Green and Main Street Apothecary were awarded 69.5 points. Up to 50 points were awarded by a third party, independent review which was done by two neutral retired municipal directors who had ties to the area, said City Attorney Julia Lew.
In that review Bloom Farms received 43.5 points, Uncle Green received 41.5 points and Main Street Apothecary received 37.5 points.
A special meeting was then held on Monday, October 24 in which the council members interviewed the candidates and could each award up to 10 points. But Carrillo was unable to make the meeting, so only up to 40 points were awarded.
Carrillo explained her absence, stating she had something “extremely urgent and personal I had to deal with.”
Flores gave all three candidates a perfect score of 10, Tate gave Uncle Green and Main Street Apothecary a 10 and Bloom Farms an 8 while Weyhrauch gave Bloom Farms a 2, Uncle Green a 1 and Main Street Apothecary a 4.
Weyhrauch explained his low scores saying he added points when the candidates “may have answered above and beyond” but also put a minus against answers when “they didn't quite elaborate enough or didn't have something quite right,” referring to the candidates. He did say “I want to thank all three of the candidates for your passion.”
Stowe explained his evaluation relief heavily on the community contributions the candidates would make. “That box weighed heavily in my decision,” he said.
Stowe again stressed the position he's taken all the time that he's against the dispensaries but wanted to make sure the process was done properly.
“I don't want it,” he said. “You guys know that up front. I'm totally against it. I wanted it done right and I wanted someone to give back to the community.”
The council members didn't know the independent review scores so they wouldn't be biased. They also turned in their scores within a half hour of the end of the special meeting to Lew.
Carson made the point the scores were just part of the process, but the final decision rested upon the council. He said the process “in my opinion had a few flaws but is a good starting point.”
He added it was important for the council to choose the best candidate and not just the candidate which had slightly the highest score.
Massey Missakian, owner of Missakian Spine Care Center on Main Street, also spoke on his own behalf. He had planned to place his dispensary in the building where he operates his spine care center.
Missakian also referred to the process as a whole saying the independent review and council interviews were just part of the process and the final part of the process was the council's decision.
Missakian noted he was the one who was scored the highest by the council and he's confident if Carrillo had been present he would have scored the highest in the interview portion by a wider margin.
He also said city staff making a recommendation to go with Bloom Farms “without giving you an opportunity” to make a final decision “is ridiculous.”
Karim Ali, husband of Sabrina Lalani, who would have been the owner of Uncle Green in Porterville, also expressed concern with the process.
“We did everything right,” he said. “The rules get bent for everybody else. I don't know why.”
Ali stated Uncle Green had the most experience and the most licenses of any of the applicants, referring to Uncle Green's operation in Woodlake.
He stated Uncle Green was the only one who met the application deadline. He was referring in part to the city's public purchasing website in which only Uncle Green and Bloom Farms were listed.
Lew has said Uncle Green and Bloom Farms being on the public purchasing website was in reference to the first round of applications and the website wasn't used for the second round of applications.
Ali was also referring to Bloom Farms originally being denied its application because it didn't meet the deadline. But because of confusion over the deadline time, Bloom Farms appeal and the council approved Bloom Farms appeal, so their application was accepted.
Maria Marrero, co-owner of Bloom Farms, stated, “We've been at this for a long time. It's been a rough road.”
When it comes to how fair the process has been Marrero told the council, “it is a difference of interpretation. You guys have a hard job.”
Weyhrauch and Carrillo also defended the process. “I think the process has been clearly definided,” Weyhrauch said. “Interpretation may vary a little bit.”
“I think the staff went above and beyond to make things fair for everybody,” said Carrillo about city staff. “I think there's always going to be somebody that's unhappy.”
Kayla Trueblood, a local educator, also spoke on behalf of Main Street Apothecary. “I trust them with my health and the safety of my family.”
A local business owner was also critical of Bloom Farms, stating “they demanded that you just hand them over the license.”
Bloom Farms has maintained it should have been chosen all along based on a previous recommendation made by the cannabis ad hoc committee the third cannabis dispensary be awarded either to Bloom Farms or the Tule River Economic Development Corporation after the first round of applications. Since TREDC is no longer an applicant, Bloom Farms has maintained it should be chosen.
The local business owner also referenced Bloom Farms threatening to sue the city in the past if it wasn't awarded the dispensary. “Please be fair,” he said.
Weyhrauch also expressed a concern about downtown being too heavily dependent on the three cannabis dispensaries. All three are being located downtown with Bloom Farms set to go into the former Bob Fields Jewelry building on Main Street.
“I don't feel that our city needs to anchor our downtown to three cannabis dispensaries,” Weyhrauch said.