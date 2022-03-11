Six minutes.
That's the amount of time that could possibly prevent Bloom Farms from establishing at cannabis dispensary in Porterville.
The City of Porterville states Bloom Farms was six minutes late in submitting its application to the city. The deadline to submit the application was 4 p.m. February 4 and the city states Bloom Farms didn't submit its application until 4:06 p.m. So the city denied Bloom Farms' application.
Bloom Farms has appealed the denial and an administrative hearing on the appeal will be held at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with oral communications and then the council will go into closed session. The council is scheduled to return to open session at 6:30 p.m.
Darin Garrett of Bloom Farms was at a previous council meeting, asking the council to accept his application without having to file an appeal.
Garrett stated there shouldn't even be an appeal process as the city should just either accept or deny applications. But he maintained the application was submitted by the deadline.
But Garrett also maintains Bloom Farms shouldn't even have to go through an application process and should be awarded the cannabis dispensary.
The City Council awarded two cannabis dispensaries to Haven and Cannabis Culture Club, which are in the process of establishing their dispensaries. But while those dispensaries have local owners, they also have ownership from Southern California.
So the City Council approved a third cannabis dispensary to be “wholly-locally” owned, requiring all those who are involved in the ownership of the dispensary to be residents or to have owned a business in the Porterville Urban Boundary area for three years.
The city's cannabis ad-hoc committee recommended the third dispensary be awarded to one of the two wholly-locally owned entities that went through the first round of applications, Bloom Farms or the Tule River Economic Development Corporation. The Tule River is no longer pursuing a cannabis dispensary in the city.
So Bloom Farms maintains as the only wholly-locally owned business left from the first round of applications and based on the ad-hoc committee's recommendation, it should be awarded the third cannabis dispensary. Garrett has also threatened legal action against the city if Bloom Farms isn't awarded the dispensary.
Darin Garrett and Maria Marrero, also of Bloom Farms, have submitted a letter to the city in filing their appeal.
In the letter, Marrero states she “went to the same window as I did to submit the last RFP in 2020.” She also stated she entered City Hall prior to 4 p.m.
“I made contact with a young man at the window. He directed to the side window as the prior year. I explained to him what it was, he acknowledged me and told me it needed to be sealed. I taped the box shut. He then turned to a young lady and asked what to do with it. She stated she was going to make a call because she didn't know either (as you know time is ticking). She was then given information that we were at the wrong window. They gave me direction to go to the other end of the building.
“Arriving at the counter of Community Development we were received by a woman who knew we were sent there from the Finance Department window. Were we there, YES. You, Sire have acknowledged that we were in the building.”
The letter also stated the city is requiring the appeal “for six minutes before the box was marked accepted or denied.” The letter adds the application “was not time stamped in front of us. We were not given a rejection, but it was received and accepted by a city employee.”
But the city maintains “city video documentation show Ms. Marrero entering the southeast entrance of City Hall by the Finance Department at 4:06 p.m.” The staff report even includes video in which the city states shows Marrero entering City Hall of 4:06 p.m.
Porterville City Community Development Director Jason Ridenour also sent Garrett and Marrero a letter maintaining the proposal was received at 4:06 p.m., adding they would have to appeal the decision of their proposal being denied.
In their letter, Garrett and Marrero also note they are one of two applicants who have applied, stating the other is from Woodlake and not wholly-locally owned.
As far as if to deny Bloom Farms' appeal, city staff recommended “That the City Council consider the appeal and render a decision in accordance with the City’s procedures.”